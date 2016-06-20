7 Fabulous Home Fences

The fence surrounding your home has two features: to protect the home as a security measure from criminals walking on and off the property and secondly, to give the home a character and style that adorns the exterior as well.

A fence maintains the privacy of the residents, allowing them to spend time on their property to do as they please, without worrying about prying eyes. Before constructing the fence of your home, look at the style of your façade, can your home enjoy a fence style that is modern, or would the design need to be a bit more vintage? Houses with matching fences… now that's an idea!