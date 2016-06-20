A magical small space: the home smaller than 38 square metres

Times are changing, and architecture undoubtedly also experiences evolution in terms of looks, designs, and trends. But what is really exciting is when styles take a step forward while, simultaneously, also borrowing from other designs, resulting in a unique look that one cannot ignore.

Today we take a look at a suburban home from a Japanese architect who decided to replace the classic Japanese style (less is more) with a more modern approach to minimalism.

In addition to the charming interiors and welcoming layout, the house was also constructed near a vast forest, ensuring a fresh and lush landscape for the homeowners’ backdrop.