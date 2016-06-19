The Stylish Ballito Home

Ballito in the province of Kwa Zulu Natal is one of South Africa's best kept secret holiday destinations. The stretch of gorgeous coastal terrain, warm Indian Ocean and island style living makes it a beautiful place to be regardless of the season. Take a dip in the ocean during those humid summer days, or head out to sea for a fishing experience on a winter morning.
In this edition of homify 360, we visit a fantastic home with modern features and sensational sea views. Enjoying a quiet weekend at the seaside in a relaxing town has never been so amazing. Experience the joy of waking up to that crisp sea air or just admire the scenery from your terrace.
This first glimpse at the home in Ballito shows off the neutral exterior decor. The shades of colour used for the walls and roof are similar, but that doesn't make this home any less attractive. In fact, its unassuming subtlety are the key elements into this design. The architects of this large modern home knew exactly how to make this home sophisticated.
An infinity pool is the epitome of luxury in a home. This gorgeous and trendy modern home at the seaside has a comfortable swimming pool onsite, perfect for those days when the ocean is a bit too rough for a quick dip. The ocean seems like it's an extension of this grand swimming pool. How about catching a tan in between splashes in that ever so welcoming pool. It's a great way to spend your holiday.
If you like the idea of having an outdoor social zone for your home, then this is a sensational idea that you will love! Enjoy the great outdoors regardless of the weather, be it rain or sunshine. This undercover barbecue and dining space is perfect for any modern home. The gazebo makes a fantastic spot to serve sundowners, while the spacious terrace area can accommodate a few guests at a time. Modern living with all the finishing touches is the style of this villa.
Take a look at the well planned layout of this modern home. A fantastic courtyard is the centre of the space, this makes for a great place to enjoy the great outdoors with loved ones, for an at home family picnic experience. The sliding doors allow easy access to the interior and exterior of this beautiful modern villa. Not forgetting the amount of natural sunlight that will enhance the interior decor from all angles throughout the day, making this home cosy, warm and comfortable.
This image proudly shows off the illumination of this gorgeous villa. The stone covered exterior and fantastic lighting adds chic style and opulence to this exterior, while the large windows allow natural sunlight to be part of the home decor throughout the day. From this angle the home has a completely different appearance, but that doesn't mean that this spacious villa in any less fabulous, modern and trendy in its design and layout.
We have come to an end of our wonderful home tour in Ballito. The home shows off true South African style with the incorporation of sensational views and luxurious and sophisticated appeal. It's a villa of contemporary design and fantastic modern finishes, making it comfortable and pleasant throughout the year.