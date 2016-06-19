The Stylish Ballito Home

Ballito in the province of Kwa Zulu Natal is one of South Africa's best kept secret holiday destinations. The stretch of gorgeous coastal terrain, warm Indian Ocean and island style living makes it a beautiful place to be regardless of the season. Take a dip in the ocean during those humid summer days, or head out to sea for a fishing experience on a winter morning.

In this edition of homify 360, we visit a fantastic home with modern features and sensational sea views. Enjoying a quiet weekend at the seaside in a relaxing town has never been so amazing. Experience the joy of waking up to that crisp sea air or just admire the scenery from your terrace.