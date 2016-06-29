Before and After: Faded to Fabulous

Today we are going to visit Hamburg in Germany, where a small home that needed a swift make-over was renovated to create a cosy and modern home that suits the hustle and bustle of the city perfectly!

The German-based architects have used the space available to their full advantage, giving each section a beautiful renovation so that it looks new and improved!

We are going to focus on the kitchen cum dining room and the bathroom in this house, examining how by focusing on a few details, a brand new space can be created.

Let's go and have a look!