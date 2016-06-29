Before and After: Faded to Fabulous

Today we are going to visit Hamburg in Germany, where a small home that needed a swift make-over was renovated to create a cosy and modern home that suits the hustle and bustle of the city perfectly!
The German-based architects have used the space available to their full advantage, giving each section a beautiful renovation so that it looks new and improved!
We are going to focus on the kitchen cum dining room and the bathroom in this house, examining how by focusing on a few details, a brand new space can be created.
Let's go and have a look!
If we look into the kitchen of this home, which also doubles up as the eating area, we can see just how run down and tatty it looks.
Apart from the big and messy hole in the wall and the cement floors, which are far from industrial chic, the kitchen is very old-fashioned and plain. The white cupboards and grey counter tops are chipped and tatty, while the kitchen itself is a mess. There are items all over the counters, making the space look very cluttered and crowded.
The white tiled floors need a good scrub too!
While there is a very pretty lampshade hanging over the table and chairs, there's no warmth or colour in this space.
The brand new kitchen is magnificent!
The designers have replaced the old, tiled floors with a gorgeous, light wooden floor. This adds that warmth into the space that we spoke about earlier, complementing the crisp and modern white furniture and cupboards.
They've also gone for a soft brown wall, which adds that little bit of colour and personality to the space.
In this kitchen, there is no clutter and mess. In fact, the designers have chosen a very clean and minimalist look and feel. They've achieved this by ensuring all condiments, cutlery and crockery are stored neatly out of sight in the cupboards. Don't you love the top cupboards, which feature glass doors? This allows for you to keep your favourite dishes on display, without creating a crowded kitchen.
In the bathroom of this home, if we focus on the window, we can see that none of the colours, tones or materials come together in harmony.
The window features a very old-fashioned dark wooden frame and stained glass. The walls surrounding the window are a raw cement and haven't been painted. There is no decor or design strategy at all!
Would you want to shower in this space?
If we examine the finer details of the renovated bathroom, we can see how much care the designers took.
Because there isn't much space, they've opted for a modern toilet that is suspended above the floor. They've also carved a little shelf into the wall that is both functional and decorative. It can hold extra toilet paper rolls as well as little decor pieces, like the little sculpture that we can see in the image.
The designers have also opted for neutral and warm colours, including beige. This creates a far more inviting bathroom as well as a tranquil spot to relax and regroup while you are doing your make-up or brushing your teeth.
If we look at the basin area in the bathroom, we can see a gorgeous stone mosaic, which adds a bit of personality as well as soft, neutral tones to the space. It also works in perfect harmony with the white basin.
You'll notice that there is a large drawer under the basin, which allows for personal items such as toothbrushes and face creams to be stored out of sight. This creates that minimalist look and feel that we saw in the kitchen.
While the mirror still needs to be installed here, we can assure you that it makes the bathroom seem that much bigger! This is a great tip for any small room because a mirror immediately adds depth to the space.
This is a home that has seen the light, thanks to expert architects and designers. Can you believe this incredible transition?