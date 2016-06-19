​Check out these super stylish beds

Few things are as valuable and effective as a good night’s sleep. But getting sufficient rest depends on a number of factors: from noise levels and sheets to wall colours and mattress quality. Today, we want to focus on another feature that not only your dozing value depends on, but also your bedroom’s aesthetic quality – your bed.

There are thousands of bed types to choose from, and not all of them have functionality in mind. Some serve to look gorgeous while not providing a comfortable sleeping position, and others focus more on storage purposes than flaunting a charming look.

Whatever quality you deem most important in your bed (hopefully it’s comfort), you will definitely deem at least one of the following your favourite…