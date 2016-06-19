​Check out these super stylish beds

Few things are as valuable and effective as a good night’s sleep. But getting sufficient rest depends on a number of factors: from noise levels and sheets to wall colours and mattress quality. Today, we want to focus on another feature that not only your dozing value depends on, but also your bedroom’s aesthetic quality – your bed.
There are thousands of bed types to choose from, and not all of them have functionality in mind. Some serve to look gorgeous while not providing a comfortable sleeping position, and others focus more on storage purposes than flaunting a charming look.
Whatever quality you deem most important in your bed (hopefully it’s comfort), you will definitely deem at least one of the following your favourite…
How many of us adore the Scandinavian design style? That unique look that keeps it minimal, yet isn’t shy to flaunt style and textiles, making for very striking spaces indeed.
This bed above keeps far away from clutter, presents a delicate dose of light timber, and the ideal combination of colours and décor for a very modern look.
Love your garden space? Then surely you need to show that off by opting for a fresh dose of flowers and plants in your interiors.
This bedroom isn’t afraid to bring in foliage, creating a lush look that stops right before it gets too dominating. The decorative touches contrast most effectively with the natural greens: just see how those metallic- and earthy toned textiles catch our eye.
If you want to feel like royalty while dozing, then you may want to consider the classic style. Combining elegance with the romantic embellishments of the golden days, this bedroom flaunts a look that is detailed, glamorous, and not afraid to show off.
And that bed definitely says “look at me” with is bright red, crisp white, and dazzling gold.
Ever heard the saying “a place for everything and everything in its place”? This bed wants to help us with our storage issues, and therefore it does what we just love here on homify – it multitasks.
Lift up that mattress to take out your seasonal clothing or whatever else you wish to store, and simply descend it back down to keep your bedroom looking peaceful and stylish.
Living in a small space forces us to think cleverly. Fortunately, we have creative furniture to help us out of our tight spots.
Take this bed above, for example: it helps us save up on legroom by being a stylish ceiling ornament by day, yet descends most fashionably down whenever it’s time to do some sweet dreaming.
If you’re low on space, or would like an additional sleeping spot for a guest, this is one fabulous option to consider.
Bedrooms are not just for sleeping. Sometimes we need a bit of extra lighting to do some reading or working, and other times we require some illumination to set the mood.
This bed has our backs either way, as it provides appropriate spotlights for reading, and a beautiful backlit headboard for a magnificent ambience.
