A container home built right here in Johannesburg

So many times here on homify we have showcased container homes that are offering people striking and unique ways of small-scale living – but on overseas turf.

Well, today that changes, as today’s homify 360° is proudly South African! Architectural firm Architecture For A Change, based in good old Johannesburg, includes a stylish and charming little container home in their portfolio, which is definitely a dream come true for those of us who have kept wishing that the container-home trend would kick off on local soil.

But first, a little background on container homes. There are potentially hundreds of thousands of shipping containers worldwide that will never be used for cargo again, instead piling up in junk yards. Architects and builders grabbed hold of this opportunity not too long ago, recycling many of these cargo containers and converting them into friendly, affordable, and environmentally friendly homes for the masses.

Let’s get ’local en lekker’ by taking a look at these South-African-based cargo homes.