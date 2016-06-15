A Johannesburg house with a view from your dreams

Welcome to the House Lam, another project from the South African architects, Meulen Architecture. This modern masterpiece is located in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, and is sure to create a renewed interest in contemporary South African architecture.

Although this house of spectacular dimensions has many distinguishing design features, the main draw of the project is its location. The house is situated on a rocky outcrop with a breathtaking view of the city of Johannesburg. Indeed, you will see as we move through the spaces in the house, almost every room has an unbelievable panoramic view that is sure to transfix you for ours.

Intrigued? Well, let's not sit around here, we have a lot of ground to cover!