Before and after: The kitchen that transformed the entire house

For those who love to cook, invite friends and enjoy delicious delicacies and meals, the kitchen is undoubtedly the most beloved space of the house. Today we will know a new project that inspired us immensely and we want to bring it to our readers.

In this ideabook, we will show the whole process of creating and updating a traditional space and transform it into an innovative environment. The design took into account the creation of a kitchen that is fully integrated into the social areas of the house, while moving towards a larger vision than it had before, both aesthetically and spatially.

The modern concept became tangible in an old and simple atmosphere with a simple kitchen which is open and bright, bringing to the home a certain freshness and youth which completely transforms the lives of residents.

Located in the Italian city of Verona, the architectural firm, Moovedesign, undertook this project of home renewal.