Before and after: The kitchen that transformed the entire house

For those who love to cook, invite friends and enjoy delicious delicacies and meals, the kitchen is undoubtedly the most beloved space of the house. Today we will know a new project that inspired us immensely and we want to bring it to our readers.
In this ideabook, we will show the whole process of creating and updating a traditional space and transform it into an innovative environment. The design took into account the creation of a kitchen that is fully integrated into the social areas of the house, while moving towards a larger vision than it had before, both aesthetically and spatially.
The modern concept became tangible in an old and simple atmosphere with a simple kitchen which is open and bright, bringing to the home a certain freshness and youth which completely transforms the lives of residents.
Located in the Italian city of Verona, the architectural firm, Moovedesign, undertook this project of home renewal.
The home in questioned had been maintained in an excellent state of preservation, including a wooden floor that has been well cared for throughout the house, excepting for the kitchen area. Despite the white walls, which make for the light and airy environment, the volume of the kitchen was very invasive and extended to the space of the living room.
Intervention was certainly necessary, and so the architects thought that would be the best option to solve the issue with this space.
As we said, before the arrival of the architects, the room had a slightly unusual design, with a distribution of space which is reminiscent of a bit outdated design style. The living room and kitchen are separated by walls, for example, unlike the open-pan design designs of contemporary homes. As we can see in this image, the kitchen seemed like too much of a small and dark room where change was necessary and urgent.
And here we find the design process employed by Moovdesign. Here we can see the making of a space that is, as far as possible, open to the living room and the entrance of the house. The structure that forms this modern kitchen also converts and adapts to the surrounding environment. The autonomy of the area is maintained to some extent, but now reigns as a shared environment, with lots of light and harmony in the communal space.
The size of the kitchen is the same as it had been before, but now without the walls closing in on the area, it is a much more open space, which seems a lot bigger and spacious. A part of the wall remains, however, as it acts as a bearing surface for the base of the kitchen. Thus, the kitchen space is surrounded by the same masonry while the structure is hidden and does not visually pollute the social environment.
As noted from the improved kitchen area, the project has created a feeling of being connected to the open space, comprising of the hall, study and living room. Not bad, don’t you think?
During the construction project around the study area, which was eliminated in favour of a more useful area with stools for breakfast or lunch in a more informal way, and consists of a wooden base and two white chairs in a modern design which was slightly modified.
In addition, the lighting design created in this area includes two lamps suspended from the ceiling with coloured threads, along with a few recessed lights that accentuates the most prominent features of the space.
In the new version of the project, just behind the kitchen and in front of the door, the space has gained a small library designed in masonry. This means that the old straight, clean lines has now been divided to create functional spaces in a simple, modern style. The chosen colours are white combined with wood, firstly on the walls and also seen on the shelves. This definitely produces a combination of freshness and elegance!
Now let's look at the overall result. It seems like an entirely different house, don’t you think? The white background lights up the room while wood provides a warm and familiar touch. The new open kitchen and accessories that are offered throughout the room make the entire space much more vibrant and functional. Now we have a dynamic environment for a young and modern family.
