7 Homes Perfect for South Africa!

Throughout the homify site you are exposed to all sorts of beautiful architecture, cutting-edge design and impressive homes. These are homes from around the world, many of which make us green with envy.

Today we are going to examine seven beautiful homes and explain why they would look so fabulous in a South African city. The idea is to broaden your imagination when it comes to choosing a design for your own home, so that you know what type of styles and trends will work for in the local setting.

This is also an opportunity to really explore the homes that are out there as well as a fun adventure into architecture and design.

So what are we waiting for? Let's go!