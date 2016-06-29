7 Homes Perfect for South Africa!

Throughout the homify site you are exposed to all sorts of beautiful architecture, cutting-edge design and impressive homes. These are homes from around the world, many of which make us green with envy.
Today we are going to examine seven beautiful homes and explain why they would look so fabulous in a South African city. The idea is to broaden your imagination when it comes to choosing a design for your own home, so that you know what type of styles and trends will work for in the local setting.
This is also an opportunity to really explore the homes that are out there as well as a fun adventure into architecture and design.
So what are we waiting for? Let's go!
Thanks to the beautiful South African climate as well as the extraordinary views you can have of Table Mountain or the highveld, this is a home that would fit in perfectly to our home country.
For starters, it features a phenomenal terrace where residents can lap up the summer sun, swim in the pool and relax with a book. It also suits the cooler winter months, with it's outdoor fireplace! This allows for winter parties or braai's where you can still enjoy the views and the cooler air, while remaining warm.
You'll also notice that the home features glass windows throughout, allowing for views of the surrounds—a great feature for any South African home!
This home is a great combination of privacy, security and style—everything that you need in a South African home.
We often have to invest in burglar bars, gates and high walls in South Africa, but that doesn't mean that you have to feature unattractive or chunky security elements!
Look at how these designers have use glass and slatted wood to create privacy and security, without making the home look like Fort Knox.
Especially if you live in the outskirts of a South African city, a country-style home can work magnificently.
Opt for a stone facade and neutral tones and your home will blend in beautifully to the nature that surrounds it. Install a hearty fireplace for winter nights and a gorgeous patio for the summer days. Traditional and classic, a country-style home is always a warm and welcoming piece of architecture.
This home is decked out in wood, from the facade to the terrace to the furniture. Wood is a great material as it not only looks warm and beautiful, but it is also durable. In the South African climate, durable material is very important as we need it to last through the sun, the rain and the hail.
In this design, we can see how trendy and modern it is, as well as how it allows a home to form part of the trees and vegetation that surround it.
Opt for wooden furniture in each room of the house for a homely touch!
If you like traditional homes but with a bit of Asian influence, then this is the right kind of design for you.
Apart from it's fantastic design, this home would suit any South African family thanks to the open plan nature of the design. A family can interact and engage with each other, no matter what room of the house they are in, while still maintaining privacy if need be.
The whole home opens up onto the garden section, where you'll find the family firing up the braai in summer. There is also plenty of garden space for the kids to play games!
Your home is an expression of yourself, your personality and your tastes. No matter where in the world you live, you want to be able to bring different elements together in perfect harmony so that your home is absolutely beautiful outside in!
In this design, you can see what we are talking about. Glass, stone, brick and tiles all come together to create a fabulous exterior that would be the envy of any South African block. Speak to an expert about how you can create the ultimate combination.
Tip: Invest in good outdoor lights. Your home should be illuminated and you should be able to see where you are going at night.
Now we come to an absolute gem – the little thatch home.
While this home is small, it certainly packs a punch. It features a traditional gable roof made from thatch, with the entire front section of the home made from glass.
Not only does this home look great, but it’s economical and environmentally friendly. It’s not very big and, thanks to the large glass windows, allows for sunlight to stream into the home naturally warming it up. Don't you love the skylight?
The family thus has panaromic views of their surounds—what other decor could you need in South Africa?