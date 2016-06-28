The Small but Very Impressive House!

Small houses are becoming increasingly popular.
Many of us are going for the design principle that
less is more, opting not only for smaller homes but increasingly functional spaces.
Small in size doesn't necessarily mean that a home is worse than a bigger home or that it is less practical.
Today's architects have shown in this project that functional solutions go hand in hand with good, modern design. This a fantastic and inspiring home!
This house is small, but is characterised by an interesting and unique look and feel with a very impressive interior design. This will be especially appealing for those who like minimalist Asian architecture.
Let's go and explore the the photographs of this stunning home!
From this perspective, the house almost looks miniature. It is single-storey but with a fully-furnished attic, where the solid geometry gives way to a modern looking home characterised by unique and innovative features.
The facade of the home is a warm, earthy colour that perfectly matches the wooden finishes used throughout the door and windows.
The large glazed windows overlook the street and while they may look unusually big, they open up the home onto its surrounds. It also makes the home easily accessible.
The facade contrasts beautifully with the roof, which is finished in a light, almost white material.
Shortly after crossing the threshold of the house, we enter the living area, which takes up the entire ground floor.
The large windows, high ceilings and the white surfaces of the walls and ceilings create a very spacious and bright home.
A very important element in this home are the natural finishes, which are primarily wood. Wood also dominates when it comes to the selection of furniture, making the climate pleasant and warm for the residents.
The design is very simple and minimalist, where the leather sofa introduces an element of elegance to the interior, making the space more chic. Have a look through the homify living room products for ideas on how to create a minimalist and stylish design in your home!
Wood is by far the favourite material for both the investors and the architects.
Wood dominates in each room in the house, found not only in the form of the flooring but also in the form of the furniture.
The kitchen is bright with the wood creating a warm, stylish and elegant space. The material perfectly matches the white tiles that cover the walls.
Although small, the kitchen was orchestrated in the most functional way, to save the most amount of space.
An imaginative way to store items as well as separate the kitchen from the living room and the dining room is to install a kitchen island, just like the designers have done here. It allows for a very clean and organised space. Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure.
The dining room consists of a simple wooden table and chairs. Don't you love the trendy and funky ceiling lamp that hangs over the dining room table?
Looking at the interior from this perspective, in the living room, we can see a fireplace has been installed in the space, adding a very cosy and homely feel to the interior.
Next to the fireplace, we can see a television that has been carefully placed in a matching cabinet. These two features act as a room divider shutting off the staircase area from the rest of the interior.
The gorgeous staircase leads to the first floor. It is finished in a modern, minimalist design, which combines wood and metal.
If we go upstairs to the bedroom, we can see that the space has been arranged in an extremely minimalist style.
There are white walls, wooden floors and simple beds, which make it an ideal interior where the inhabitants can get a perfect, undisturbed sleep.
Small windows are positioned in the centre of the wall, allowing a little bit of natural light into the interior. Yet, there is still enough privacy and shade.
This is how the house looks at dusk.
Looking at this profile against the dying light, we can see how the home is designed in a very unusual shape. We can also see how large the windows are and what an important role they play. This is a key element in the beautiful design.
