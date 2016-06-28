The Small but Very Impressive House!

Small houses are becoming increasingly popular.

Many of us are going for the design principle that less is more , opting not only for smaller homes but increasingly functional spaces.

Small in size doesn't necessarily mean that a home is worse than a bigger home or that it is less practical.

Today's architects have shown in this project that functional solutions go hand in hand with good, modern design. This a fantastic and inspiring home!

This house is small, but is characterised by an interesting and unique look and feel with a very impressive interior design. This will be especially appealing for those who like minimalist Asian architecture.

Let's go and explore the the photographs of this stunning home!