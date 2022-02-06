Why aren’t you yet working with Simply Living Online?

Stopping by Johannesburg for today’s sneak peek at homify’s enticing collection of design- and architectural professionals, we catch up with local interior design/decorating firm Simply Living Online. But what sets Simply Living Online apart from most competition is the fact that, for these experts, it is not only about creating something beautiful. Through guiding and encouragement, Simply Living Online helps you explore your own exceptional interior style (by helping you choose the most ideal art pieces, the most practical furniture designs, etc.) so that the end result (i.e. the furnishings, new colours, fresh layouts and spaces… ) is energising and inspiring.
Let’s sit down with the founding owner of Simply Living Online, Sirene Howard.
For the past 10 years, Sirene Howard has been using her company Simply Living Online to help create, design and implement both interior- and exterior spaces that speak of functionality and visual excellence. Even though the company is based in Johannesburg, the firm has assisted with various projects right across the country including Pretoria, Cape Town, and Durban.
In her own words, Sirene tells us about her passion for designing and her inability to leave a space (that’s in need of some beauty) unchanged: “As a designer I cannot go into a space without wanting to fix it. Design is about people and solutions, how we work, live and have fun!”.
Finalising one design project after another over the years, Sirene noticed something quite important with her clients – and it’s the fact that most people are completely unaware of just how important the look and style (and layout, and functionality) of their surroundings are. So important, in fact, that it even has the ability to affect our moods.
But how do you combat a room’s style that encourages depression, irritability, or non-productiveness?
That’s where Simply Living Online (and Sirene’s 10 years of experience) comes in and produces a change; a change that alters the way in which the client works, lives, functions, and even socialises. This change can be done in various ways, from introducing fresh colours and patterns to freshening up old furniture layouts and -designs to ensure the end result, although different, is still beautiful and organised.
In short, it takes a professional (like Simply Living Online) to come in and provide a new vision of how to improve a space, make it more practical and visually arresting. And once you boost your surroundings, you boost your mood (and mindset, and health, and general wellbeing).
Sirene makes it clear – she truly believes that the kitchen remains the heart of the home, and that’s why Simply Living Online tackles each kitchen design project with so much enthusiasm, yet also a lot of pre-planning. This harks back to that special memory shared by many while growing op, when the kitchen always spoke of delicious cooking (your mom’s and grandmother’s), a hearty vibe, family, and the enticing concept of socialising around a meal.
Thus, with a kitchen makeover, Simply Living Online not only takes into consideration your available space and favourite colours, but also your diet, lifestyle, and other factors relevant factors to better enhance not only your cooking space, but also your day-to-day life and health levels.
Whether you work from home or go into the office every day, your place of work needs to encourage productivity, communication, and collaboration. That just makes sense, considering how much time the average person spends at the office.
When working on someone’s office space, Sirene first considers the client’s business and relevant requirements before drawing up a concept. With a clear understanding of office space dynamics, Sirene also relies on her commitment to trends and designs (and the evolution thereof) in order to provide the client with the best possible style to encourage a healthy workflow.
Want to include the professionalism and experience of Sirene’s Simply Living Online in your next design project?
For a décor consultation (either online or a face-to-face meeting), you can make an online booking directly with Simply Living Online or request an invoice to make an EFT payment. This involves taking a detailed look at your space and offering design- and decorating suggestions.
In addition, Sirene is also committed to fostering a healthy working relationship with all clients. Thus, a process is followed to ensure everyone involved is on the same page regarding cost, project timeline, etc. After all, a satisfied and happy client means a satisfied and happy designer!
To receive not only a consultation with Sirene but a detailed mood board as well, consider making an online booking with Simply Living Online.
Depending on the size of your project, you can also book a consultation to request a full-room design together with informative 3D renderings, as well as a detailed mood board to really give you the best possible idea of what your finished space could look like.
