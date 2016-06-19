Before and After: Simply Stunning Kitchen Makeover

This before and after feature by the homify team, concentrates largely on the chic makeover of an old and distasteful kitchen. The interior designers have completely reinvented this unimaginative cooking space, adding some gourmet style and classic features instead.

Although this kitchen was not lacking in colour, it made no impression on the actual kitchen, and instead looked dull and uninteresting. The blue-grey kitchen cabinets created that much needed update, while adding an almost vintage feel with some modern accents.