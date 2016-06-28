The House that Proves Size Doesn't Matter

Despite not having much space, a small house can undergo an amazing renovation to become the most envied in the neighbourhood. By simply redesigning spaces, you can create a whole new look and feel, which becomes a home full of personality. The whole world will fall in love!

The project below was created by DMP Architects and gives a clear example of how creativity, experience, attention to detail and careful managing of a budget can result in a fantastic house, despite its small dimensions.

This small residence, located in Alicante Spain, was first built over 10 years ago. However, during the recent renovation, the space has been utilised far more effectively. We will witness a home appear right before our eyes that oozes a contemporary lifestyle.