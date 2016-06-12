Top 5 of the Week: Clever tiny homes, headboards, braais and a Johannesburg house

What a week! With so many awesome projects and stories features over the last seven days, it was a really close call when it came to which were the most popular. As is usually the case, small smart homes came in up the top and this is largely because they transcend the whole readership. What's not to like about them? Whether you're looking for inspiration or simply to see some clever decor skills, there's a bit of charm that everyone can extract from it. Braais and Johannesburg homes also came in up the top because we love a bit of local flavour—in terms of food and architecture!.

Whether you're taking a look at these ideabooks for the first time or revisiting them, enjoy, and get ready for another week of tips, tricks and beautiful homes on homify!