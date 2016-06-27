The Classic Colonial Home

Today we are going to visit São Paulo, where we come across a very impressive and very beautiful colonial house, where the designers have managed to merge traditional elements with a more modern look and feel.

We are also going to see how effectively wood has been used throughout this house, in different forms and for different functions, to create a wonderful, warm and inviting home.

There are so many different rooms to explore in this beautiful home that it's difficult to know where to start. We will witness how the architects have used every square metre of the plot of land to their advantage, creating a special and entrancing place where each room flows onto the next.

With space for the whole family to come together and interact, or have some private time, this is a home that any of us would be lucky to live in!

Let's go and explore…