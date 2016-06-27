Before and after: 5 Pools Transformed!

We adapt our homes depending on the temperature and climates of the cities that we live in.

As the temperature increases and summer approaches, we'd all like our homes to feature a swimming pool where we can relax or cool down! This can be a large swimming pool, a small swimming pool or even a Jacuzzi—no matter what you go for, it will add huge value to your garden.

A pool is a wonderful feature—great for refreshing as well as for outdoor activities. They also enable you to truly enjoy the warm months.

Today at homify, we are going to explore some swimming pools that were built a long time ago so they look a bit tatty and run down. Each of them were urgently in need of refurbishment. We will witness how our expert professionals have created wonderful oasis's of tranquility, relaxation and fun out of what were once ruins.

What seemed impossible has become a reality!

Are you curious? Well then read on!