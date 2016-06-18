Before and After: From Distraught to Reformed

This old apartment has very little sparkle and style before the home renovation. It was sparse, cold and unadorned with plenty of space to fill. The home was uninspired, until the team of architects turned it into a dream living space! The apartment was dark and uninviting, but with a few chic updates, it is now as friendly as can be.

It now has a young, vibrant edge that is filled with colour and light. The living room is comfortable and more than just a place to eat and watch TV. Now it’s a great space to socialise and entertain. But wait until you see the gorgeous terrace and bedroom, this apartment certainly has a new life!