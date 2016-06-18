6 Perfect Front Door Materials

A front door is more than just the entrance to your home… it should be an expression of your personality, the type of décor you will see in your home, but the front door should also exude beauty, strength and endurance. There are a variety of materials, colours, designs and durability options available to make your front door special, but the important thing is to consider aesthetics and functionality for your home. This Ideabook will give you some tips on the characteristics of the materials available for your front door. So choose wisely!