Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Try These 9 Ideas For A Kitchen Renovation

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Planning a kitchen renovation? What’s your budget? Never mind, as our nine ideas range from the very small (and cost effective) to the very big (and a bit pricey) – yet all of them are exceptionally noticeable that will ensure at least one “oh wow” from your friends and guests. 

From cabinets and countertops to floors and walls, and from hiring a professional to indulging in a little DIY, let’s take a look at some exquisite ideas for spicing up that kitchen.

1. Focus on the floor

Kitchen Polygon arch&des Kitchen
Polygon arch&amp;des

Kitchen

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Don’t take that underfoot surface for granted. Giving extra attention to the floors (whether it’s some expert floorers you’ve brought in, or only a decent cleaning done by a professional team) can go a long way in sprucing up a room, whether it’s the kitchen, bathroom, or any other space in the home. 

Aren’t you just mad about this split-timber floor surface in our kitchen space above, neatly showing us where the dining area is, and where the culinary magic happens?

2. Beautify your backsplash

Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Kitchen
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

A stylish backsplash not only looks great, but also protects your walls from spills and splatters. And this is also a marvellous (and safer) way to bring in some more colour and/or pattern into your kitchen if you’re too scared of trying out that look on a bigger surface, like the wall.

3. Change your cabinets

East London Apartment, Draisci Studio Draisci Studio Modern kitchen
Draisci Studio

East London Apartment

Draisci Studio
Draisci Studio
Draisci Studio

Renovating your kitchen cabinets can be as simple as changing their colour, or as major as pulling the old ones out and replacing them with newer, sleeker models. 

Don’t you just love the look above, where the cabinets inject a strong and stunning dose of style into that neutral-dominant culinary space?

4. Go with glass fronts

Tradicional Kitchens, Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture KitchenCabinets & shelves Chipboard White
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

We’re still on those cabinets, but instead of changing their colour, why not just get rid of those doors? Open or glass-front cabinets create a bright, free-flowing look in a kitchen. And it’s also a great idea if you want to add some visual spaciousness into your culinary zone. 

homify hint: Combine those open cabinets with solid-door ones for a unique mix of display zones and hidden storage compartments.

5. Opt for new appliances

White, black, stainless steel and a vibrant splash of yellow. homify Modern kitchen
homify

White, black, stainless steel and a vibrant splash of yellow.

homify
homify
homify

Admittedly one of the more costly options in terms of zhooshing up a kitchen, yet if you’re clever about your sources, you don’t have to break the bank. 

Besides, what is more alluring than walking into a kitchen the next morning and being greeted by that striking new stove (or fridge, or dishwasher… ), admiring its sleek beauty and how it complements the rest of your exquisite kitchen pieces?

6. New lighting

Sunny Isles - Florida - US, Infinity Spaces Infinity Spaces Modern kitchen
Infinity Spaces

Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces

If you’ve jumped on the ‘go green’ bandwagon, you’ve undoubtedly heard of LED lights. Well then, in addition to lowering your electricity bill (and carbon footprint), be clever about your lighting placement.

Opt for task lighting for those kitchen work zones, such as the sink, island, and stove top – this can be either via downlighters, countertop lights, or some flashy wall sconces. 

You seriously need to check out our Seriously bright ideas for kitchen lighting. Like, seriously.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Have fun with your walls

Badkamer & tegels magazine nummer 51, Badkamer & Tegels magazine Badkamer & Tegels magazine Kitchen
Badkamer &amp; Tegels magazine

Badkamer & Tegels magazine
Badkamer &amp; Tegels magazine
Badkamer & Tegels magazine

Whether concrete or tiled, patterned or clean, the right wall can make a room. But you don’t need to resort to extreme measures to spruce up your kitchen walls – a new coat of paint can also look most striking.

Or how about some clever wall decals, which is one of the hottest trends to follow right now? 

homify hint: Want to bring in a daring tone, like red, but afraid it’s going to swallow your entire kitchen? Opt for splashing it against a focal wall instead.

8. Island ahead!

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Ah, the beauty of the kitchen island – that heaven-sent surface that is a prepping space, display area, storage unit, eating nook, and work zone all in one! If you have the space to spare, you most certainly won’t regret adding a stylish island to your kitchen.

9. Take a seat

Bespoke Kitchen designed by Holloways of Ludlow Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Bespoke Kitchen designed by Holloways of Ludlow

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

Whether your kitchen’s used for the occasional dining or the permanent socialising, you can’t go wrong with adding in a few seating options. These red-hot chairs with their slim shape stand out most strikingly against that dark shade of the kitchen above.

And it’s our opinion that a good friend, with a comfy seat and glass of wine, is the ultimate companion for that hard-working cook in the kitchen.

Pool in the Yard - Mission Accomplished!
Do you have any other tips in terms of spicing up a kitchen? Write a comment and share it with us...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks