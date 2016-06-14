​Try These 9 Ideas For A Kitchen Renovation

Planning a kitchen renovation? What’s your budget? Never mind, as our nine ideas range from the very small (and cost effective) to the very big (and a bit pricey) – yet all of them are exceptionally noticeable that will ensure at least one “oh wow” from your friends and guests.
From cabinets and countertops to floors and walls, and from hiring a professional to indulging in a little DIY, let’s take a look at some exquisite ideas for spicing up that kitchen.
Don’t take that underfoot surface for granted. Giving extra attention to the floors (whether it’s some expert floorers you’ve brought in, or only a decent cleaning done by a professional team) can go a long way in sprucing up a room, whether it’s the kitchen, bathroom, or any other space in the home.
Aren’t you just mad about this split-timber floor surface in our kitchen space above, neatly showing us where the dining area is, and where the culinary magic happens?
A stylish backsplash not only looks great, but also protects your walls from spills and splatters. And this is also a marvellous (and safer) way to bring in some more colour and/or pattern into your kitchen if you’re too scared of trying out that look on a bigger surface, like the wall.
Renovating your kitchen cabinets can be as simple as changing their colour, or as major as pulling the old ones out and replacing them with newer, sleeker models.
Don’t you just love the look above, where the cabinets inject a strong and stunning dose of style into that neutral-dominant culinary space?
We’re still on those cabinets, but instead of changing their colour, why not just get rid of those doors? Open or glass-front cabinets create a bright, free-flowing look in a kitchen. And it’s also a great idea if you want to add some visual spaciousness into your culinary zone.
homify hint: Combine those open cabinets with solid-door ones for a unique mix of display zones and hidden storage compartments.
Admittedly one of the more costly options in terms of zhooshing up a kitchen, yet if you’re clever about your sources, you don’t have to break the bank.
Besides, what is more alluring than walking into a kitchen the next morning and being greeted by that striking new stove (or fridge, or dishwasher… ), admiring its sleek beauty and how it complements the rest of your exquisite kitchen pieces?
If you’ve jumped on the ‘go green’ bandwagon, you’ve undoubtedly heard of LED lights. Well then, in addition to lowering your electricity bill (and carbon footprint), be clever about your lighting placement.
Opt for task lighting for those kitchen work zones, such as the sink, island, and stove top – this can be either via downlighters, countertop lights, or some flashy wall sconces.
You seriously need to check out our Seriously bright ideas for kitchen lighting. Like, seriously.
Whether concrete or tiled, patterned or clean, the right wall can make a room. But you don’t need to resort to extreme measures to spruce up your kitchen walls – a new coat of paint can also look most striking.
Or how about some clever wall decals, which is one of the hottest trends to follow right now?
homify hint: Want to bring in a daring tone, like red, but afraid it’s going to swallow your entire kitchen? Opt for splashing it against a focal wall instead.
Ah, the beauty of the kitchen island – that heaven-sent surface that is a prepping space, display area, storage unit, eating nook, and work zone all in one! If you have the space to spare, you most certainly won’t regret adding a stylish island to your kitchen.
Whether your kitchen’s used for the occasional dining or the permanent socialising, you can’t go wrong with adding in a few seating options. These red-hot chairs with their slim shape stand out most strikingly against that dark shade of the kitchen above.
And it’s our opinion that a good friend, with a comfy seat and glass of wine, is the ultimate companion for that hard-working cook in the kitchen.