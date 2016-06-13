A Cultural Modern Home

Modern architecture and contemporary design are definitely our priorities here at homify, but every once in a while we find a modern project which somehow pays homage to traditional design or its cultural heritage in a beautiful way. Today, we have found one such project in South Korea, and are very excited to show it to you.

The Yeoncheon House is situated on farmland, nestled in between beautifully green, rolling hills. The building had been designed and erected by Woodsun Architects, based in Gyeonggi Province, and we will soon see how their structural signature features heavily in the end result.

So, if you are interested in a thoroughly modern house that is studded with gems of cultural heritage, you have come to right ideabook! Let's waste no more time, and get right into it…