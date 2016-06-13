A Cultural Modern Home

Modern architecture and contemporary design are definitely our priorities here at homify, but every once in a while we find a modern project which somehow pays homage to traditional design or its cultural heritage in a beautiful way. Today, we have found one such project in South Korea, and are very excited to show it to you.
The Yeoncheon House is situated on farmland, nestled in between beautifully green, rolling hills. The building had been designed and erected by Woodsun Architects, based in Gyeonggi Province, and we will soon see how their structural signature features heavily in the end result.
So, if you are interested in a thoroughly modern house that is studded with gems of cultural heritage, you have come to right ideabook! Let's waste no more time, and get right into it…
Here is our first view of the home under our inspection today. At first sight, it may look like a standard double storey home you can find in any old suburb of any city in the world. As with the finer things in life, a little closer inspection is required to appreciate the home's defining characteristics.
First, however, it is worth noting the landscape in which the building is situated. Built on a clearing and concrete platform, the house is located in the centre of a vegetable farm in the hillside. In the foreground of the image we can see rows upon rows of fresh leafy greens, and other species are surely growing in other parts of the property. In the background we can see the dense vegetation of the mountainside, which ensure panoramic views to the inhabitants of this home.
No let's go see what we find on the inside of the deceivingly normal-looking home…
At the very first sight of the interior, the entry way of the home, we can already see that things on the inside of this house are not going to look like your standard contemporary dwelling. These are the types of projects that we can really get excited about. Yes, a modern home with all of the latest trends catches our interest, but if it can somehow be combined with something more cultural, the designers are doing something right.
Almost covering an entire wall of the entrance hall, we can see a beautiful print of South Korean art in a lustrous gold. This definitely sets the tone for the rest of the home, and we are keen to see what's next.
Now we move on into the main living and social area of the home. At this angle, it consists of the kitchen and a living room. We can see that it is an open-plan design, which is a hallmark of contemporary interiors. The space is large and light, extended by the white perimeters and filled with natural light from outside. It is a fresh interior which should be the ideal family gathering point or hub for social occasions.
What is very prominent in this image is the significance of wood and how it is used in different features of the space. The Woodsun trademark is the its American-style wooden frame structure, which we can see exposed here in the ceiling. The use of wood resonates throughout the other features, such as in the smooth wooden flooring, the kitchen cabinets, counter tops and even furniture. This ample use of wood brings in a strong connection with nature and creates a sense of harmony.
Moving on through the house brings us to a long corridor from the one side of the home to the next, a remnant of more traditional building designs. as we can see in this image, the hallway consists almost entirely of wood as well, such as in the larger living space—the flooring and the interior walls.
The key feature to this area, however, is the artwork covering the entire left side of the hallway. This consists of beautiful scrolls of Hangul script that line the long corridor. These scrolls surely have a valuable meaning to the inhabitants of the home, but on aesthetic value, it is already something special. This is a great way to preserve your cultural heritage whilst also effectively decorating your home.
Lastly we will look at a special entertainment area in the house. This can easily be a spot for parties, with the little kitchenette and bar situated in the left corner of the picture. It can clearly also be a room dedicated to the activities and education of children, with the drawing table at the centre where they could do homework or eat whilst watching television.
The light colours and minimalist style of the space makes it feel open and comfortable. It has several large windows and even a skylight to ensure that the area is always filled with plenty of natural light. It seems to be a warm room that can be filled with a multitude of activities as desired.
