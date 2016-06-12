This Morningside home will make your heart stop

The idiom stating that something is 'copper-bottomed' means that the object in question is thoroughly reliable, and sure not to fail. This is certainly a character of the spectacular project we get to see today, but as we go along, we will also explore the more literal meaning of the phrase.

We are very excited that we have the opportunity to showcase so many South African projects lately, and we have no intention of stopping any time soon. Today we will take a look at another house by Meulen Architects, based in Johannesburg. The House Brian, the star of the show, is situated in Morningside—that bustling commercial and residential suburb of the big city. Join us to inspect the many meanings of this proudly South African copper home!