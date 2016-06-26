Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The Natural Modern Low-Cost Home

Leigh Leigh
三鷹の家, 荘司建築設計室 荘司建築設計室 Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Today at homify, we are going to show you a project that you need to take the time out to see!

We are going to show you the most incredible home, which was created on a shoe-string budget thanks to a brilliant and innovative architect.

This low-cost house was built in a metropolitan area, featuring cutting-edge design and stunning architecture.

This ingenious architect had experience when it comes to low-cost housing, which is why we will see that they've pulled it off so expertly. This is a home that the inhabitants can enjoy, without having had to drop too much money!

Modern appearance

三鷹の家, 荘司建築設計室 荘司建築設計室 Modern houses
荘司建築設計室

三鷹の家

荘司建築設計室
荘司建築設計室
荘司建築設計室

When we first look at this home, it looks as is if it's been made from an industrial sheet of steel.

The site is on the corner of a residential area in Mitaka City in Tokyo. 

The white outer wall, made in the galvanised steel, is fresh and modern, making for a very striking exterior look and feel.

On the second floor, facing the road, we can see that the home features a spacious balcony. Here the outdoor space can be enjoyed, even though this is a very residential area.

The first floor is much more subtle and dark, contrasting beautifully with the white steel sheet, which almost looks like it is floating in air!

Flexible living space

三鷹の家, 荘司建築設計室 荘司建築設計室 Modern style bedroom
荘司建築設計室

三鷹の家

荘司建築設計室
荘司建築設計室
荘司建築設計室

On the first floor, there is a couple's bedroom, a nursery, a wash room and a bathroom, which are all positioned together very strategically. 

In this image, we can see the child's room. In the future, these rooms can change as the child grows up. 

The ceiling, which maintains that industrial chic look that we saw outside, gives height and space to the room. This has allowed for a very innovative loft to be added to the space. For a sense of fun, the designers have painted the steps leading up to the loft a gorgeous green colour.

Open plan with high ceilings

三鷹の家, 荘司建築設計室 荘司建築設計室 Modern kitchen
荘司建築設計室

三鷹の家

荘司建築設計室
荘司建築設計室
荘司建築設計室

On the second floor, we can see that there is a kitchen, which opens up onto the rest of the room.

One major point when it comes to low-cost homes is to stay away from any form of partitions. This makes the space look much bigger and saves on expenses!

Have a look at this ideabook on how to: Stylishly split a room without a wall.

Don't you love how the ceiling slopes down, adding texture and geometry to the interior?

Simple kitchen frills

三鷹の家, 荘司建築設計室 荘司建築設計室 Modern kitchen
荘司建築設計室

三鷹の家

荘司建築設計室
荘司建築設計室
荘司建築設計室

The kitchen is very impressive with its narrow and long counter tops. Don't you love how the white tones and light wood work together here in perfect harmony?

By investing in smart storage spaces, the kitchen remains clean and minimalist.

The designers cut costs here by incorporating shelves just under the ceiling, which not only allows for more items to be stored out of sight but makes use of vertical space. 

Simple, elegant and economical

三鷹の家, 荘司建築設計室 荘司建築設計室 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
荘司建築設計室

三鷹の家

荘司建築設計室
荘司建築設計室
荘司建築設計室

The living space features solid, wooden flooring, white walls and glass doors, which creates a very modern and natural environment, which isn't expensive to do.

The designers have enhanced this space with some impressive lighting, which illuminates the slanting ceiling.

You'll be interested to learn that the the architects and clients painted the walls themselves in this home, cutting costs. They were truly committed to sticking to their budget as well as actively participating in the creation of this beautiful home. This also added a sense of fun and creativity to the process of building a low-cost house!

Simple bathroom

三鷹の家, 荘司建築設計室 荘司建築設計室 Modern bathroom
荘司建築設計室

三鷹の家

荘司建築設計室
荘司建築設計室
荘司建築設計室

The bathroom is a simple and modern space with no frills or fuss. We love the white tones, which work beautifully with the industrial chic concrete floors and the wooden basin.

Have a look at this ideabook on: Elegance in your home without breaking the bank.

Perfect Washing Machine Storage Ideas
Are you trying to build your house on a budget?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks