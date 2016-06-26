The Natural Modern Low-Cost Home

Today at homify, we are going to show you a project that you need to take the time out to see!
We are going to show you the most incredible home, which was created on a shoe-string budget thanks to a brilliant and innovative architect.
This low-cost house was built in a metropolitan area, featuring cutting-edge design and stunning architecture.
This ingenious architect had experience when it comes to low-cost housing, which is why we will see that they've pulled it off so expertly. This is a home that the inhabitants can enjoy, without having had to drop too much money!
When we first look at this home, it looks as is if it's been made from an industrial sheet of steel.
The site is on the corner of a residential area in Mitaka City in Tokyo.
The white outer wall, made in the galvanised steel, is fresh and modern, making for a very striking exterior look and feel.
On the second floor, facing the road, we can see that the home features a spacious balcony. Here the outdoor space can be enjoyed, even though this is a very residential area.
The first floor is much more subtle and dark, contrasting beautifully with the white steel sheet, which almost looks like it is floating in air!
On the first floor, there is a couple's bedroom, a nursery, a wash room and a bathroom, which are all positioned together very strategically.
In this image, we can see the child's room. In the future, these rooms can change as the child grows up.
The ceiling, which maintains that industrial chic look that we saw outside, gives height and space to the room. This has allowed for a very innovative loft to be added to the space. For a sense of fun, the designers have painted the steps leading up to the loft a gorgeous green colour.
On the second floor, we can see that there is a kitchen, which opens up onto the rest of the room.
One major point when it comes to low-cost homes is to stay away from any form of partitions. This makes the space look much bigger and saves on expenses!
Don't you love how the ceiling slopes down, adding texture and geometry to the interior?
The kitchen is very impressive with its narrow and long counter tops. Don't you love how the white tones and light wood work together here in perfect harmony?
By investing in smart storage spaces, the kitchen remains clean and minimalist.
The designers cut costs here by incorporating shelves just under the ceiling, which not only allows for more items to be stored out of sight but makes use of vertical space.
The living space features solid, wooden flooring, white walls and glass doors, which creates a very modern and natural environment, which isn't expensive to do.
The designers have enhanced this space with some impressive lighting, which illuminates the slanting ceiling.
You'll be interested to learn that the the architects and clients painted the walls themselves in this home, cutting costs. They were truly committed to sticking to their budget as well as actively participating in the creation of this beautiful home. This also added a sense of fun and creativity to the process of building a low-cost house!
The bathroom is a simple and modern space with no frills or fuss. We love the white tones, which work beautifully with the industrial chic concrete floors and the wooden basin.
