Magic Wand: A Bathroom Transformed

They are so often neglected, but bathrooms are often the one space that deserve most of our attention and special care.

This is because we often spend hours of our day in this space, bathing, showering, titivating and grooming. They are a very functional space, but they also deserve a lot of attention in terms of decor and design.

Today we are going to show you that it is possible to combine the practical elements of a bathroom with the aesthetically pleasing elements of great interior design.

Agnes Dandine from Chichichic, our expert in interior design, has understood exactly how to marry these two concepts.

In the following ideabook, we are going to see the complete renovation of a simple toilet cubicle, which transforms into a full-on stylish bathroom and truly witness the extent of this designer's talent.

Let's go and see!