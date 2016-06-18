The Beauty Of Concrete

In the great big world of architects, we are privy to a range of fantastic building materials to help us conjure up exceptional and high-quality buildings. But today we don’t want to focus on wood, glass, or stone. No, we want to dedicate this article to that tried-and-tested and not-going-away-anytime-soon option: concrete.
With its sturdiness, durability and solidity, it is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after materials, whether it’s for a house, a shopping mall, or an office building. And with the rise in popularity of the industrial/urban design style, concrete can be seen almost anywhere these days, not only for building structures, but also for walls, floors, and stairs.
Let’s take a look at 7 striking examples of how concrete has made our lifestyles so much easier – and more beautiful.
A stairway needs to be strong and trustworthy, but it also needs to be attractive. And seeing as concrete neatly ticks off all those requirements, a concrete staircase can be just the thing for your house.
And because concrete boasts that clean and calm neutral tone, it can fit in stunningly just about anywhere.
To add a softer and modern touch to your concrete stairs, opt for neat glass balustrades.
We all know that texture and tone of a concrete wall – it forms a most superb canvas for any additional elements, whether it be furniture, décor, or a floor.
Case in point, this industrial-style kitchen above, where the concrete wall (in its raw, natural colour) looks exquisite when combined with the timber floor and stainless steel appliances.
A concrete wall can work just about the same way that an exposed brick wall adds some striking texture and colour into a space, albeit on a different (calmer) level.
Scope out this living room above: the concrete walls are clean and open, yet they look far from dull and bland. Thanks to their texture and the overall look, no additional wall art is required, resulting in a most superb choice for our minimalist-style lovers here on homify.
Nobody is going to force you to style your entire house with concrete walls – that is the beauty of personal taste (and free will). So, if you want just a tad of that superb concrete look, then by all means opt to cover just one wall in your home.
See how remarkable these floating steps look when combined with that cool and clean concrete backdrop.
Just like your choice of staircase, your floor needs to be quite durable, but also stylish and budget friendly. Enter concrete!
Even though concrete is known for its simplicity and versatility, the trick with concrete flooring is to opt for a polished finish, making them more durable, easy to clean, and very adaptable.
Check out our range of styles when it comes to: Taking mezzanine floors to another level.
Personal taste dictates that not everybody will love the same things. Thus, if a cool and quiet concrete wall doesn’t do it for you, by all means try out something with a bit more pizzazz, like these super stunning concrete blocks in the living room above.
That wall injects a striking surface of pattern and colour into the space – one is almost too afraid to hang up any wall art for fear of losing that stunning effect.
As we’ve said before, exposed brick is another surface of noteworthy texture, so what were to happen if we were to combine these two materials in the same space?
Something beautiful, apparently, as this bedroom above flaunts a very effective look of textured walls and clean polished floors, with the colours and styles of the furniture elegantly floating in-between.