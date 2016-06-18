The Beauty Of Concrete

In the great big world of architects, we are privy to a range of fantastic building materials to help us conjure up exceptional and high-quality buildings. But today we don’t want to focus on wood, glass, or stone. No, we want to dedicate this article to that tried-and-tested and not-going-away-anytime-soon option: concrete.

With its sturdiness, durability and solidity, it is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after materials, whether it’s for a house, a shopping mall, or an office building. And with the rise in popularity of the industrial/urban design style, concrete can be seen almost anywhere these days, not only for building structures, but also for walls, floors, and stairs.

Let’s take a look at 7 striking examples of how concrete has made our lifestyles so much easier – and more beautiful.