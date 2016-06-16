6 Bathroom Makeoever Ideas Without Renovation

You have probably had enough of your bathroom at this point. It's boring, old and in desperate need of a makeover. However, the problem is that a complete overhaul of your bathroom will leave you broke, so you have to consider another plan.

This Ideabook aims to provide you with some functional yet inexpensive bathroom upgrades, which will not break the bank, but will give your bathroom that sprucing up that it requires. The answer to your drab and tired bathroom may be easier than you think. It just requires some imagination and a few simple ideas.