6 Bathroom Makeoever Ideas Without Renovation

You have probably had enough of your bathroom at this point. It's boring, old and in desperate need of a makeover. However, the problem is that a complete overhaul of your bathroom will leave you broke, so you have to consider another plan.
This Ideabook aims to provide you with some functional yet inexpensive bathroom upgrades, which will not break the bank, but will give your bathroom that sprucing up that it requires. The answer to your drab and tired bathroom may be easier than you think. It just requires some imagination and a few simple ideas.
We all know that clunky shower door, the one that you need to open and close with two hands because it is coming off the railing, or maybe you have a trusted old shower curtain that is definitely not making your bathroom look uncluttered and elegant. Now may just be the time to replace that old frosted shower door for a sleek and shiny option instead.
Next up, have a look at your bathroom lighting. Does it receive ample natural sunlight during the day and do the lights brighten up the bathroom perfectly at night? A bathroom needs great lighting, and if your bathroom does not have a window, it will be worthwhile to add an extractor fan in order to rid the space of damp and mould.
When replacing the lighting in your bathroom, consider adding it to the places that you feel requires more lighting, such as the sink or close to the bathtub, even above the shower.
This may be a bigger makeover than you thought, but have a look at the condition of your sink and cupboard. It may be old, musty and even water damaged. Consider replacing that sink and cupboard with something sleeker and trendier and you will be quite surprised to see the end result.
Do you have one large mirror spanning across your bathroom wall? While a mirror greatly enhances the lighting and even size of your bathroom, you may want to consider replacing the boring old mirror for a funkier and more contemporary shape, such as these two framed round mirrors by an excellent team of architects. The shape creates a stylish bathroom effect that is simple too.
It's amazing what effect some greenery can have on your garden. It might just be the change you have been thinking of, but were too scared to try. Look for plants that are resistant to the humidity and wet conditions of a bathroom and create your own island paradise and make your air fresher and cleaner too.
Fixtures, fittings and accessories are an excellent way to add some new style to your bathroom. This monochrome example has been perfectly decorated with black and white photographs, giving the space a lovely and comfortable vintage ambiance. If you need some more tips on bathroom makeover ideas, then consider: Which bathroom essentials do you need?