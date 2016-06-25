The House with the Surprising Interior!

In this image, we can see that in order to gain access to the main entrance over the home, you have to cross a small garden and walk up a beautiful curled staircase, which is designed with a gorgeous and intricate iron handrail, which is in itself a work of art.

In the foreground we can see that the paving is made with ceramic tiles, which alternate red and white.

The exterior of the home is decorated with small pot plants and flowerbeds, running around the entire perimetre. These are neatly secured by little brick walls.

The little lamp posts next to the staircase and the lanterns on the wall next to the door are functional, but also provide a very quaint charm to the look and feel of the exterior.