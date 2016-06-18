​10 Hot Stoves And Fireplaces Perfect For Winter

It’s winter time here in South Africa, which means yellow landscapes, dry winds, and plummeting temperatures as soon as that sun starts setting late afternoon. And as chilly weather has a knack for making us want to eat everything in sight, we have just the thing for you today…

Behold 10 winter-worthy stoves and fireplaces, perfect for spicing up your home, heating up those sumptuous meals and snacks, and warming you up while you sip on a full-bodied wine (red wine and wintertime just go together so perfectly, don’t you agree?).