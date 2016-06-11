Marvellous transformations: 5 pools before and after

After the renovation of the pool area, it is unrecognizable. Here is an inviting clean, tidy and bright space on the floor, which was previously dirty and unevenly tiled. Our experts have laid a strong green artificial turf, which brings a lot of colour into the garden. The messy environment was worked up and separated from the garden area with white stones.

The fence was also renewed and some decorative elements were brought in. Two potted trees bring a natural atmosphere to the area. The pool itself was not only thoroughly cleaned, but also provided with a small slide and a new ladder. The result is amazing and shows that you do not necessarily need a big budget for such a renovation. Simply with good planning and a few creative ideas, much is achieved!

