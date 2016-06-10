A Modern House With an Extraordinary Interior

Today we will visit the interior of a Mexican residence where we can fully enjoy the comfort that overflows into each image. The professionals in charge of the design and interior decoration of this project was Victoria Plasencia Interiors, who clearly has a good eye and the necessary knowledge to realise the ideas of their customers and create beautiful and pleasant room. As we can see in the images to follow, this house hosts a series of welcoming environments, all of which are elegant without losing their sense of home and carefree atmosphere. It is a house full of life and comfort.

The design and construction of the house was the work of Arturo Gonzalez, architect, and we can enjoy the photographs of Jorge Silva, who perfectly encapsulated the essence of the home.

We invite you to come with us to explore every corner of this house, you will surely love it!