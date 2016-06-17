​8 Big Ideas For Small Facades

They say big things come in small packages, and it’s been proven time and time again. But clean your mind before it wanders too far, for it’s houses’ facades that we’re talking about here.
Regardless of a project’s size, it is the architect’s responsibility to not only produce a sufficient living space, but also a residence that looks aesthetically pleasing. And sometimes when that constructed house is a bit on the small side, it can be rather difficult to make it look charming and welcoming.
Well, today we have gathered 8 great examples of how a small house can look majestically pleasing from the outside. Whether it’s the colour or texture, the material or the layout, each one of the following houses has something special that just seems to say “look at me”!
Enjoy.
Just look at the striking vision this house’s facade presents. Light-grey stone surfaces flaunt a modern and clean welcoming look, while the wooden shutters on the far left add a bit of contrast and character (as well as ventilation).
Doesn’t this house just look most striking thanks to that protruding volume in the front? With its dark timber cladding and crisp-white frame, it lends a very futuristic look to the house, while still keeping it firmly grounded in the contemporary style of today.
We all know the beauty that a garden adds to a house, but what if there’s only a slight tease as to the fresh lushness that goes on behind those facade walls?
This house got it right, as it shows us cool and neutral colours, a rigid rectangle-shaped structure, and a glimpse of a lush green space planted just behind that front wall.
This one certainly caught our attention!
Whether it’s concrete or wood you’re opting for in terms of your house’s front look, the right colours can make for a dazzling welcome.
Scope out this house’s front and back sides, both of which portray a soft and delightful look of pure white and terracotta rose. We think it’s an ingenious idea to opt for a white front facade, making the house appear softer and more appealing, and then letting that warmer colour loose in the back.
Don’t you dare dismiss glass as a window-only material. As can be seen in this example, the additional glass pane at the top lends a grand hand in making that facade seem more open and inviting.
Then again, don’t overlook that sexy stone in an array of greys, offering up a most stylish and chic “how do you do?” for the guests.
If your facade is small and narrow, the best thing to do is to open it up. Generous-sized glass panes and windows lend a grand hand in making this facade seem anything but closed off.
And we just love how those windows seem to be slightly drawn back inside the square volumes, adding a very modern touch to this house.
A good combination of colours can convey a fresh and light look for your facade, regardless of whether it’s tiny or majestic. And if those colours happen to balance each other out, then you’ve got a winning recipe.
This modern house looks simply delightful with its contrasting tones of sleek white and bold grey, opting for a very yin-yang type of look.
Although our example above proves this trick a success, you have to be careful when combining a lot of different materials and textures. It tends to make a small space look even smaller.
But as we said, this facade of concrete, wood, stone, plants, metal, and glass stands out most strikingly, particularly as each surface/volume portrays its own material separate from the rest.
And just get a load of those sparkling lights adding a bit of charm to the house’s exterior space.
