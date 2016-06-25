The Beautiful and Stylish Home

The owners of the home we are going to explore today had one very clear goal: they wanted to transform their newly bought home into a space where the whole family could come together, interact and spend quality time with one another

This is why we will see how the architects expanded the space to create a new, interactive space that suited the needs of the whole family.

Designed by Arquigestiona, we will see how beautiful the design is and how the home comes together in perfect harmony. We will see how fluid the home has become, where the structure of the house has been changed from a space that was very compartmentalised to a spacious home that's fluid and open. This move was very wise!

Do you want to see for yourself? We invite you to explore this fantastic project with us.