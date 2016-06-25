The Beautiful and Stylish Home

The owners of the home we are going to explore today had one very clear goal: they wanted to transform their newly bought home into a space where the whole family could come together, interact and spend quality time with one another
This is why we will see how the architects expanded the space to create a new, interactive space that suited the needs of the whole family.
Designed by Arquigestiona, we will see how beautiful the design is and how the home comes together in perfect harmony. We will see how fluid the home has become, where the structure of the house has been changed from a space that was very compartmentalised to a spacious home that's fluid and open. This move was very wise!
Do you want to see for yourself? We invite you to explore this fantastic project with us.
We present the new flow of the apartment! We wanted to start here so that you can slowly get an idea of how new, fresh and modern the space is.
In this image, we can see how the kitchen is integrated into the lounge, separated slightly by a small breakfast bar. It fits into the corner beautifully so that the person cooking doesn't disturb the person in the living room, but they can still interact if need be.
Don't you love the black granite counter tops and the sleek, white cupboards? Very chic!
In this image, we can see the living room—a cushy place where the family comes together.
Here we can see how the living room, dining room and kitchen are all integrated into the same space. However, the furniture is carefully placed in order to slightly divide the rooms depending on their function.
We can see that the designers have gone for very neutral and sobre colours in this area, including white, black and grey. These work beautifully with the warm fabrics and textures.
When we enter the private rooms, however, we will see this change!
If we have a little glimpse into what the apartment looked like before the genius architects intervened, we can see that there were several corridors leading into the different rooms.
The home was thus very compartmentalised with very small rooms and too many doors.
To expand the surface area of the home, the renovation saw the corridor eliminated, with the hall and the rooms extended significantly.
If we compare this image with the previous image, we can see how clearly the experts have intervened. When you enter the house now, you pass through an entrance hall which opens up into a wide, open living room. There is no closed off corridor or endless doors!
The bathroom was initially near the entrance, but was moved to ensure a much more spacious living room.
But not only has the location changed… the whole look and feel has transformed!
What do you think of the new bathroom?
It has undergone a wonderful change!
The ancient, run down tiles have been replaced by stylish and clean white tiles, that are positioned horizontally up the wall. The furniture and bathroom features are far more modern, while the designers have finished the look and feel of the room in a stylish, sleek and simple black and white.
Tip: suspend your sink cabinet and toilet above the floor like the designers have done here for a more modern and spacious room. Have a look through the homify bathroom products for inspiration.
The renovated apartment features a small terrace that has been decorated like a garden, for a lovely green space! Thanks to the Astro Turf, the outdoor wooden furniture and the plants, this space becomes a natural haven from the rest of the world. It's also great for entertaining guests!
When we reach the bedroom area, we can see that the designers have started to introduce some colour and personality into the home.
The master bedroom looks very different to the neutral colours we have seen throughout the rest of the house. Here there are welcoming, warm brown colours. The wall is painted in earthy tones, while the linen is a patterned beige with a chocolate-coloured throw. This is a very classic style!
We end off our tour by looking at an image of the children's bedroom, where lots of colour has been used. The designers haven't held back, opting for a very vibrant room created with pistachio green and sea blue colours.