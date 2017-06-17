8 ideas to make your small living room look bigger

Is it just us, or is everything shrinking these days? Modern houses and flats seem to be getting smaller and smaller, with more and more people starting to think up clever ways to live large in small spaces (without resorting to clutter, of course).
If you have ever wondered how to go about decorating that small space to make it look bigger and more inviting, then you’ve just struck gold – today we are showing you how to load that tiny space with personality and style, without making it look messy or untidy.
And by that we don’t mean paint everything white. ‘Light’ colours can mean a bunch of tones, including beige and dusty grey, which is always a fashionable choice for the modern space.
Opting for neutral in terms of interior tones will add visual spaciousness to the room, but to spice it up ever so slightly, bring in a contrasting colour, like the apple red seen in our living room by Design Studio Details above. Now who can say with honesty that this space looks cramped and tasteless?
A small space with an abundance of patterns and textures will look cramped very quickly. And although we love a good dose of décor, we need to advise you to stick with the basics if you’re limited in terms of space.
A side table, a lamp, a scatter cushion or two, and one piece of wall art can really pull a room together without leaving you gasping for air. Just keep those textures and patterns subdued, and remember our first tip in terms of colour.
That light-colour tip extends to the flooring (and ceiling), so a white tile surface can make that tiny room seem a little bit more stretched out.
But you know what could also work? Opting for diagonally placed tiles, with the lines flowing at an angle and forcing your point of vision to travel along with them.
Just something to think about…
Don’t confuse the minimalist design with a “we’ve been robbed” look! Minimalism simplifies your space by using the least amount of pieces to decorate the room. For this reason, it can work superbly in a small room/home.
This means getting rid of anything big and bulky, and opting for furniture with slim designs and light appearances.
For some more lessons in the minimalist style, take a look at: Keep it sleek, chic and minimal.
Let your furniture help you save up on space by letting them multitask. Sofas can fold out into beds, ottomans can be stored underneath a coffee table, bed boards can have built-in storage spaces, kitchen carts can double up as islands and then be stored neatly out of sight in the pantry… so many options!
Remember that small spaces are very unforgiving; the tiniest of clutter or out-of-place element will seem huge.
So, away with those loose-lying stuff in your house. TV remotes and magazines can be stored in the coffee table/side table drawers; floating shelves can replace those bookshelves (taking up less floor space in the process); and make sure to put something back in its place once you’re done using it – this counts for that mug or plate you used while watching TV, so get it in the sink/dishwasher ASAP.
Mirrors are like windows in the sense that they help to brighten up a room, and also add visual spaciousness. So, don’t take that shiny, reflective surface for granted.
Spruce up your tiny space by hanging a mirror or two, or opt for glass furniture and décor pieces to help spread the light.
First prize, of course, would be to install a generous window in that tiny room to welcome in some sunshine. However, as this is not always a possibility, you can go with plan B: artificial light.
Wall sconces, ceiling downlighters, floor lamps… they can all help to illuminate that tiny space if you’re clever about their placements. For example, opting for a lamp on a corner table will force your vision to travel across the entire room, making it appear longer and more spacious than it really is.