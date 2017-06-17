8 ideas to make your small living room look bigger

Is it just us, or is everything shrinking these days? Modern houses and flats seem to be getting smaller and smaller, with more and more people starting to think up clever ways to live large in small spaces (without resorting to clutter, of course).

If you have ever wondered how to go about decorating that small space to make it look bigger and more inviting, then you’ve just struck gold – today we are showing you how to load that tiny space with personality and style, without making it look messy or untidy.