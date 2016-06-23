The Pretty Pretoria Pad

House Prinsloo is a wonderful example of how local architecture and design competes on a global scale with the best of the best. It's also a home that will leave you craving warm and earthy tones, cutting-edge design and a trendy, modern home to call your own for you and your family.
Designed by Nuclei Lifestyle Design, this is a home that is based in an old suburb in Pretoria and finished in a contemporary style. It was built for a family of four and thus is the perfect size for a small family!
The designers have explained that the home shares a site with an existing residence that was turned into an office, which restricted the amount of space available on the property.
Multiple levels were necessary to accommodate the client’s comprehensive wish list without sacrificing to much of the site, leaving a fair amount of garden to complement the home and allowing enough space for children and grownups to play.
We are going to see how the designers managed to meet the client's needs, without compromising on style or trend.
As we begin to explore the exterior of the home, we can see how different materials—the brick, the caramel walls, the steel balustrades and the glass windows—come together in perfect harmony.
The house is made up of several levels and layers, with the house opening up onto different exterior spaces.
Especially in winter in Pretoria, you need plenty of sunshine filtering into the house, which is why we can see the large glass windows and doors.
When it comes to your home, you want the exterior to speak volumes about the interior, giving your guests a first glimpse into your style and tastes. Ensure that you maintain your home's facade, keeping it neat and fresh!
If we take a step back, we can see that there is another level to this home, which features a gorgeous sandy stone facade. How beautifully does this work with the other layers and levels? It truly enhances the other tones and textures.
From this angle, we can also the garden, which features luscious green grass and beautiful trees.
The designers have explained that they took great care during the design process to provide lots of shade for the home in the summer months, but still allowing the sun to flow into the home during winter.
They've said,
Materials were selected to accommodate client brief of low to minimum maintenance, yet the house had to have a contemporary/modern feel. The public areas of the home open up onto spacious covered and open outdoor areas where the family can entertain their guests in comfort.
In this image, we can see how they've achieved this—ingenious!
From this side of the house, we can see how the home opens up like a flower onto the patio.
This side of the home features the different tones and textures that we've seen throughout the rest of the exterior.
We can see that the patio furniture is rustic chic with a beautiful bench and table, large lanterns that hang over the table and a braai! The area is also sheltered, which means that it can be enjoyed at all times of the year.
The patio also opens up on to a swimming pool, creating the ultimate outdoor family area. This is where the family can enjoy afternoons playing games in the pool, cooking up a storm and sharing a meal together in the fresh air and sunshine.
If we head inside this beautiful home, we can see that the levels flow into one another, connected by a beautiful, floating wooden staircase.
The main wall features the gorgeous stone facade that we saw outside, which is enhanced by the trendy lights that are suspended from the ceiling. The glass balustrades serve as a transparent barrier, again allowing for that seamless flow between the floors.
This is a very modern and chic space, with little bits of detail here and there that truly make it what it is. Don't you love the good old South African wildebeest skull sculpture hanging on the wall?
We end off our tour looking at the driveway and garage area of the home, where we can see two double garages, which are finished in a rich, chocolate-coloured wood.
Garages are great for a family home, allowing cars, bikes, skateboards, surfboards and any other accessories stored neatly out of sight. Don't you think it just finishes the exterior off so neatly and cleanly?
We can also see that the designers have added a gorgeous touch of natural green decor to the look and feel of the home in the form of pot plants. This is a great tip for any home, no matter which city you live in!