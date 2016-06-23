The Pretty Pretoria Pad

House Prinsloo is a wonderful example of how local architecture and design competes on a global scale with the best of the best. It's also a home that will leave you craving warm and earthy tones, cutting-edge design and a trendy, modern home to call your own for you and your family.

Designed by Nuclei Lifestyle Design, this is a home that is based in an old suburb in Pretoria and finished in a contemporary style. It was built for a family of four and thus is the perfect size for a small family!

The designers have explained that the home shares a site with an existing residence that was turned into an office, which restricted the amount of space available on the property.

Multiple levels were necessary to accommodate the client’s comprehensive wish list without sacrificing to much of the site, leaving a fair amount of garden to complement the home and allowing enough space for children and grownups to play.

We are going to see how the designers managed to meet the client's needs, without compromising on style or trend.