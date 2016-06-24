6 Tips to Create the Best Studio Apartment!

Studio apartments are incredibly trendy, stylish and modern. Especially if you live in a city, with your partner or on your own, it can be the funkiest and most economical way to live.
At homify, we pride ourselves in offering tips for all kinds of homes and designs. Offering advice for a studio apartment, however, is incredibly fun for us because it's a space that you can do so much with. As they say, dynamite comes in small packages!
No matter what kind of style you like, you can create a studio apartment that will look like a full-blown home with all of the bells and whistles.
Let's go and find out how…
When it comes to a studio apartment, the industrial theme is always a great style to go for. Not only is it modern, economical and sleek, but it's also a very easy style to put together.
The great thing about the industrial theme is that you can work with the bare bones of the architecture, enhancing the ceiling beams, the face brick walls and the industrial concrete floors. You can see in the picture, how with a coat of paint and the right accessories, these features can look so incredible.
Industrial chic is also a perfect opportunity to create your own furniture—a DIY project! Have a look at this ideabook on: Cool furniture for almost nothing using pallets!
If you live in a studio apartment, it's likely that it isn't very big. This is why you need to get rid of those chunky walls that divide up the spaces according to their function in your home. Walls take up way too much space and are unnecessary.
in this design, by Egue y Seta, you can see how the designers have created a beautiful and fluid open plan space, which looks very spacious thanks to the lack of walls. They have divided the home up, however, according to the function of space by using different flooring. You'll notice in the living room there are wooden floors while the dining room and kitchen features screed flooring.
If you have high ceilings, then you really need to make the absolute most of the vertical space in your studio apartment.
For starters, you can build a loft, which can be used for a bedroom or an office. This is perfect, especially if your studio is open plan, as it provides a more private and secluded space.
You can also use your walls for bookshelves or even a vertical garden, adding decor or smart storage solutions to the home without using up a single square metre of space on the floor!
In this design, by the professionals at Bricks Studio, we can see how the designers have utilised the wall for decor items, while keeping the furniture to a minimum. By choosing the right pieces of furniture—brown leather couches and cushy, yet slim armchairs—they've created a very warm and homely feel without taking up too much of the floor space.
In your studio apartment, opt for furniture that is sleek and minimalist as well as smart storage solutions. You don't want any of your personal items cluttering the limited space available to you.
Have a look at the homify products for ideas on what furniture and accessories to put in your apartment.
You need to get plenty of light into your studio apartment, to keep it warm but also to make it look spacious and bright.
Opt for as many windows as possible and if you're on the top floor, speak to an expert about installing skylights. Natural light will is so beneficial and will save you tons of money on the electricity bill!
Apart from natural light, you need to invest in some good quality artificial lights. These should have the ability to be turned on bright, especially in the kitchen, but should also have a dimmer so that when you want to create ambiance or romance in the space, you can do so.
Remember that your studio apartment is yours and yours alone, so you should allow it to truly reflect who you are, your tastes and your personality.
Hang up your favourite artwork or decorate the area with photographs of your family and friends. Choose colours that make you feel inspired, creative or at peace. Opt for comfortable furniture and cosy linen. Most of all, have fun!
Looking to buy your very own studio apartment? Have a look at: Your guide to house hunting!