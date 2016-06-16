​The Rustic House Of Dreams

When thinking about the ideal place to relax and escape the bustling cityscape, we often imagine an oasis tucked away in nature somewhere, where we can breathe fresh air and enjoy the wide open horizon. Sometimes it’s a beach, and other times it’s a dense forest area filled with sky-high trees.
Well, today that getaway spot is a rustic cabin situated in a mountainous area just outside of Rio de Janeiro, the famous seaside city in Brazil. It is here where tranquillity and stylish living exist side by side, thanks to architectural experts Flavio Berredo, who have conjured up a most appealing living spot that is ready to help us relax and enjoy life the way it was meant to be enjoyed – peacefully, and in style.
Doesn’t this facade just scream ‘mountain cabin’? It looks utterly charming, with brick, wood, and stone magnificently contrasting with the lush greens that of the forested backdrop.
Large open windows ensure a healthy dose of fresh air and sunshine, as well as a permanent appreciation of that scenic view surrounding the cabin.
Want to see what it looks like inside?
Crossing the threshold to the indoors, we are delighted to discover that the interior spaces are a mix between rustic and modern elements, with furniture and decorative elements impressively balancing the two styles.
How fabulous is that timber peninsula with the accompanying stools that flaunt charming wrought-iron legs? The perfect spot to enjoy our morning coffee while the fresh sunshine streams inside from one of the many windows.
Whether it’s sunshine or rain, the dining space ensures that every meal enjoyed here will have a permanent view of the adjoining forest. That is thanks to the glass sliding doors that open up onto the terrace, where an al fresco dining space offers us another spot to enjoy some snacking (relaxing getaways tend to go hand-in-hand with lots of eating, right?).
And what do we think about that reed ceiling inserted right underneath the skylight? The moving sun ensures some fascinating interplay between light and shadow, casting charming silhouettes on every surface in the dining room.
You may have noticed the amount of wooden surfaces in the interiors. Isn’t it just fantastic? A dark timber adorns the rustic staircase that leads to the more private suites upstairs, while an elongated side table offers a sturdy display surface for some interesting keepsakes (and a mini bar).
And just get a look at that striking doorframe, with its dark and daring tones balancing most splendidly with the crispy whiteness of the walls.
Is it just us, or is this kitchen the epitome of traditional, homemade cooking? One can almost smell baked bread and brewing coffee when looking at this charming rustic space.
The walls are just the right amount of red to avoid being too harsh, while those patterned tiles add a spot of cheerfulness into the mix.
Fortunately we don’t have to be concerned about struggling to cook, as state-of-the-art appliances (in stainless steel, no less) are ready and waiting to help conjure up five-star courses.
While a lot of homes opt for open-plan layouts these days, this cabin decided to separate the dining area from the kitchen – but it leaves us with an option of joining the two very easily through means of a sliding door.
Can you not just see yourself taking an extended weekend and retreating to this homely yet tasteful cabin to recharge in style? We know we certainly can!
