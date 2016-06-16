​The Rustic House Of Dreams

When thinking about the ideal place to relax and escape the bustling cityscape, we often imagine an oasis tucked away in nature somewhere, where we can breathe fresh air and enjoy the wide open horizon. Sometimes it’s a beach, and other times it’s a dense forest area filled with sky-high trees.

Well, today that getaway spot is a rustic cabin situated in a mountainous area just outside of Rio de Janeiro, the famous seaside city in Brazil. It is here where tranquillity and stylish living exist side by side, thanks to architectural experts Flavio Berredo, who have conjured up a most appealing living spot that is ready to help us relax and enjoy life the way it was meant to be enjoyed – peacefully, and in style.