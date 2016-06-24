The Warm and Wonderful Family Home

Designed by Home Story House, today's homify 360 is going to show to you how modern architecture and cutting-edge design can exist in a small home.
In fact, with less space to work with, architects and designers have to be even more innovative and ingenious, which is why today's home is so incredibly special. We are going to see how different layers, levels and themes come together in perfect harmony to create the most incredible and inviting space.
Based in South Korea, this home was designed for a family who needed to be able to interact and engage with one another, but also have their own private spaces for their own activities and work. The architects took the task to heart, with the result being a beautiful family home designed to make us all feel safe.
As William Ellery Channing said,
The home is the chief school of human virtues.
Let's go and explore!
If you go anywhere, even paradise, you will miss your home.—Malala Yousafzai
From the outside of the home, we can see that even though it is a modest, single-storey home, it is modern and attractive.
We can see that the designers have gone for a traditional gable roof and sleek, white walls but have included a very interesting exterior design elements including panels of dark and light wood throughout the facade. This adds a warm and earthy tone to the home, making it that much more inviting and that much more aesthetically pleasing. Your facade should not be overlooked and should remain well-maintained—look what a difference it makes!
You'll also notice that the garden is beautifully landscaped, with the designers working with the plot available to them.
The outside of your home is the first impression that people get of your home, so you want to make the most of every element!
Where we love is home—home that our feet may leave, but not our hearts.—Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr.
If we make our way around the house, we can see that it is designed in an L-shape, which opens up onto a brilliant wooden terrace. While it's not sheltered, it is the perfect space to enjoy summer sunshine. If the inhabitants invest in some good quality, durable terrace furniture, they can read their books, entertain guests or even host braai's on this wonderful deck.
To enjoy a space like this in winter, you can add a braai or oven to the space. Have a look at these: Tips for adding a braai to your terrace.
From this angle, you can also see that the designers have included windows and doors throughout the exterior, in different shapes and sizes, which offer a seamless transition between the interior and the exterior of the house.
Love begins by taking care of the closest ones—the ones at home.—Mother Teresa
If we move inside the interior, we can see what an impact the three vertical windows that we saw outside the home make from the inside. Positioned next to a long horizontal window, the three vertical windows create their own decor element in the home, offering views into the garden. They also allow natural light to filter into the home, creating a very bright and warm interior.
This works in perfect harmony with the rich, wooden floors and the soft lamps that have been placed along the ceiling.
Tip: Lighting is so important for a home! In order to have a home that's packed with light, without it impacting on the bills have a look at this ideabook on: 8 tips for your energy-efficient home.
A house that does not have one warm, comfy chair in it is soulless.—May Sarton
The living space is incredible, open-plan, light and bright. The dark wooden floors complement the white walls and wooden beams, while the entire space is bathed in natural light.
The kitchen is separated from the living area by a trendy breakfast bar, while still allowing those in the living room to fully interact with those in the kitchen.
Don't you love how the glass doors in the living room allow the living area to open up onto the terrace? This creates even more space!
The only thing missing from this image are some comfortable and beautiful living room products.
Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful.—William Morris
The kitchen design is very sleek and minimalist with white cupboards and counter tops. You'll notice that there are no items on the counters, leaving the kitchen looking very clean and hygienic.
This isn't a cold or clinical space, however. The warm sandy coloured face brick works with the wooden floors to create a very homely space where you expect cakes to be baked and a Sunday roast to be cooked. This is a true family kitchen.
Seek home for rest, for home is best.—Thomas Tusser
We've mentioned before how the architects worked to create a home that suited a close and interactive family, but still allowed for personal spaces for each. This kid's room is the perfect example!
This is an incredibly unique space with its pale pink walls, white doors and fittings and, of course, the wallpapered ceiling. Not only does the ceiling add a very interesting and dynamic design to the space, but it allows for the child to lie on his or her back and be entertained for hours.
Also have a look at these: Amazing ideas for kids' bedrooms.
Home is the most popular, and will be the most enduring of all earthly establishments.—Channing Pollock
In the bathroom we take a break from the very light and neutral tones, with the designers opting for darker greys for the space. This adds a very industrial chic look and feel to the space.
You'll notice that the bathroom isn't very big, which is why the designers have also included plenty of mirrors in this room. Not only is this functional, but the mirrors make the room seem that much bigger.
Just like in the kitchen, you'll notice that the bathroom is minimalist, with only the necessary features visible. This is a great tip for the bathroom! Store all of your personal items out of sight in the vanity cabinet or cupboards underneath the sink.
When I go home, its an easy way to be grounded. You learn to realize what truly matters.—Tony Stewart
We end off our tour back outside, where we can see how a gorgeous rock design has been placed alongside the home. This can only mean beautiful views from those looking out from inside! It's also a great area for the kids to play.
This side of the house also features a large glass door, where the interior spills out onto the exterior. Again, this connects the family with nature.
Everything about this home is modern and chic, with each detail thought out so carefully.
If you like this home, then you'll love this: Simple, small and impressive house.