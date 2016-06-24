The Warm and Wonderful Family Home

Designed by Home Story House, today's homify 360 is going to show to you how modern architecture and cutting-edge design can exist in a small home.

In fact, with less space to work with, architects and designers have to be even more innovative and ingenious, which is why today's home is so incredibly special. We are going to see how different layers, levels and themes come together in perfect harmony to create the most incredible and inviting space.

Based in South Korea, this home was designed for a family who needed to be able to interact and engage with one another, but also have their own private spaces for their own activities and work. The architects took the task to heart, with the result being a beautiful family home designed to make us all feel safe.

As William Ellery Channing said, The home is the chief school of human virtues.

Let's go and explore!