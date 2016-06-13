Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 Awesome Barbecue Ideas!

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
​WWOO® Dutch Design in uw eigen tuin, NewLook Brasschaat Keukens NewLook Brasschaat Keukens Country style garden
Loading admin actions …

Have you ever considered adding a fantastic barbecue to your backyard? A place to unwind, relax and entertain family and friends? This fun dining option will add another dimension to your normal cooking experience, and with everything outside… your home will even be cleaner.

This Ideabook has all your grill possibilities in mind, from the rustic outdoor option, to the shiny and modern barbecue, or how about creating an indoor barbecue space, so you can grill any time regardless of the weather! With so many options to choose from, your garden will never be the same again. Let's get inspired.

1. Fancy a Pizza?

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited Mediterranean style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

This fantastic option is great for people that love entertaining and socialising. Enjoying the company of some friends has never been this fun, with every occasion calling for a different menu. Switch up the usual barbecue accompaniments for some pizza and your guests may never leave! The space even has a storage facility for your extra wood and barbecue essentials, neatly housed in one spot!

2. Modern Design

Outdoor Kitchen Design Outdoors Limited Rustic style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchen

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

If you like the idea of building an outdoor kitchen then this sensational barbecue might just be what you had in mind. Never miss out on that conversation and fun again because you are too busy slaving away in the kitchen. The stove top and grill is a great combination for this backyard, and with the rustic brick wall setting you could consider introducing a Mediterranean theme. This fantastic barbecue is by Design Outdoors Limited and we love every aspect!

3. Taking it Indoors

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Maybe you would like the option of enjoying a barbecue at any time of the year without the rainy season affecting your social activities. How about creating an indoor barbecue area complete with seating, kitchenette and while you at it even storage facilities. Never look for anything again during those impromptu dinners!

4. A Simple Idea

PEQUENO JARDIM APARTAMENTO TÉRREO. SÃO PAULO.BRASIL, Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Modern Garden
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

This barbecue area is a lot simpler than the examples showcased in the previous images, but that doesn't mean it is less functional. If your garden space is limited, but you would still like the option of adding a barbecue area to your backyard, then this is a great option for your home. It's usable, sleek and compact. How's that for featured space?

5. Built into the Wall

​WWOO® Dutch Design in uw eigen tuin, NewLook Brasschaat Keukens NewLook Brasschaat Keukens Country style garden
NewLook Brasschaat Keukens

NewLook Brasschaat Keukens
NewLook Brasschaat Keukens
NewLook Brasschaat Keukens

This barbecue design is a great option to consider especially if you are building your home. It's fitted into the exterior wall of the property and makes the space seem streamlined and less cluttered. However, this may not be possible for properties that share an adjoining wall with a neighbour, so bear that in mind. The area is fitted with shelves for extra storage of wood and other items needed for a barbecue, making the garden look effortless and neat.

6. Sleek and Shiny

view of sink, BBQ and fridge wood-fired oven Classic style garden
wood-fired oven

view of sink, BBQ and fridge

wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

This final barbecue option is great for the modern homeowner. It has all the contemporary fixtures and fittings as well as being absolutely functional. The barbecue is built into a countertop with enough space to prepare and serve your delicious grilled goods. It also has a sink and refrigerator, so there may actually be no reason to step inside your home again. If you are in need of more barbecue ideas, then: It’s braai season so design your perfect BBQ area!

A Cultural Modern Home
Do you have a built in barbecue? How often do you entertain guests?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks