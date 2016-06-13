6 Awesome Barbecue Ideas!

Have you ever considered adding a fantastic barbecue to your backyard? A place to unwind, relax and entertain family and friends? This fun dining option will add another dimension to your normal cooking experience, and with everything outside… your home will even be cleaner.
This Ideabook has all your grill possibilities in mind, from the rustic outdoor option, to the shiny and modern barbecue, or how about creating an indoor barbecue space, so you can grill any time regardless of the weather! With so many options to choose from, your garden will never be the same again. Let's get inspired.
This fantastic option is great for people that love entertaining and socialising. Enjoying the company of some friends has never been this fun, with every occasion calling for a different menu. Switch up the usual barbecue accompaniments for some pizza and your guests may never leave! The space even has a storage facility for your extra wood and barbecue essentials, neatly housed in one spot!
If you like the idea of building an outdoor kitchen then this sensational barbecue might just be what you had in mind. Never miss out on that conversation and fun again because you are too busy slaving away in the kitchen. The stove top and grill is a great combination for this backyard, and with the rustic brick wall setting you could consider introducing a Mediterranean theme. This fantastic barbecue is by Design Outdoors Limited and we love every aspect!
Maybe you would like the option of enjoying a barbecue at any time of the year without the rainy season affecting your social activities. How about creating an indoor barbecue area complete with seating, kitchenette and while you at it even storage facilities. Never look for anything again during those impromptu dinners!
This barbecue area is a lot simpler than the examples showcased in the previous images, but that doesn't mean it is less functional. If your garden space is limited, but you would still like the option of adding a barbecue area to your backyard, then this is a great option for your home. It's usable, sleek and compact. How's that for featured space?
This barbecue design is a great option to consider especially if you are building your home. It's fitted into the exterior wall of the property and makes the space seem streamlined and less cluttered. However, this may not be possible for properties that share an adjoining wall with a neighbour, so bear that in mind. The area is fitted with shelves for extra storage of wood and other items needed for a barbecue, making the garden look effortless and neat.
This final barbecue option is great for the modern homeowner. It has all the contemporary fixtures and fittings as well as being absolutely functional. The barbecue is built into a countertop with enough space to prepare and serve your delicious grilled goods. It also has a sink and refrigerator, so there may actually be no reason to step inside your home again. If you are in need of more barbecue ideas, then: It’s braai season so design your perfect BBQ area!