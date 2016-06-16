​Before And After: An Industrial-Style Apartment

Today on homify’s ‘before and after’ segment, we travel to Mexico where a city apartment (in desperate need of a modern transformation) received a stylish makeover.

We understand the ‘less is more’ look, yet this ‘before’ space was in a terrible state of deteriorating dullness – that is until professional team Mariangel Coghlan swooped in to show what they are capable of.

In renovating this cityscape residence, our experts not only injected some industrial/urban style into the space, but also ensured a boost in functionality and natural lighting by increasing the ceiling space (among other things).

Let’s take a closer look at their tasteful accomplishments…