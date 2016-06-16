​Before And After: An Industrial-Style Apartment

Today on homify’s ‘before and after’ segment, we travel to Mexico where a city apartment (in desperate need of a modern transformation) received a stylish makeover.
We understand the ‘less is more’ look, yet this ‘before’ space was in a terrible state of deteriorating dullness – that is until professional team Mariangel Coghlan swooped in to show what they are capable of.
In renovating this cityscape residence, our experts not only injected some industrial/urban style into the space, but also ensured a boost in functionality and natural lighting by increasing the ceiling space (among other things).
Let’s take a closer look at their tasteful accomplishments…
We start off with a bang, showing you immediately, side by side, what the ‘before’ and ‘after’ spaces look like. It doesn’t take a genius to detect the stylish transformation that occurred. Just look at that striking brick wall that injects a decadent dose of texture into the living room.
In addition, contemporary furniture pieces have been added to make the room more inviting and appealing.
Here we get a glimpse of another area of the open-plan space: the dining room and kitchen.
To elegantly separate the culinary space from the rest, a kitchen island has been inserted, adding a spacious surface that is most adequate for prepping, cooking, and dining.
The hardwood floors lead us to the dining area, where a Scandinavian-style table with eight comfy chairs await that decadent feast.
Interestingly, our designers opted to remove the plaster from those prominent brick walls, knowing the eye-catching effect those earthy tones and unique texture would add to the scene.
Although the overall project is a massive success (in our books, at least), one has to look at the smaller details to appreciate the creative work that has been achieved – for example, the industrial-style cart that now functions as a bathroom vanity. Just see how exceptional that dark metal looks when combined with the striking green wall.
Here we get a detailed look at the precise colours used in the renovation, a decent mixture between cool and warm tones that fit perfectly with the project’s industrial style.
Taking a vantage point between the kitchen and dining area, we can take in much more of the renovated spaces, including a part of the balcony.
The living room opts for a slightly more formal look, adorned by modern sofas and elegant neutral tones, with a small dash of bright colour added for some charm.
And just get a look at that oversized mirror resting against the wall, ensuring the incoming brightness is reflected and bounced across the entire open-plan room.
The best colour combination in our opinion? Definitely the children’s bedroom, where bright and cheery tones ensure a fun and dynamic look that is both relaxing and entertaining.
We love how the industrial style is in full swing here too, yet slightly softened by painting the exposed ceiling pipes a royal blue, and opting for an urban-style ceiling light in a bright yellow colour.
If you weren’t a fan of the industrial/urban style before, we are betting that this stylish makeover has made you reconsider…