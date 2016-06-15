7 Options For The Perfect Braai

When was the last time you treated yourself (and your family/friends) to a “lekker” braai outside? Yes, we know that winter is here, but the occasional sunny day can be found tucked away in a weekend here and there, which would be perfect for a mid-morning to afternoon gathering of friends in front of a roaring fire.

Just imagine: grilled chicken, a flaming piece of beef, a bottle of wine, and a selection of your favourite people to make that braai all the more exciting.

To get you further in the mood, we have gathered a few scenic settings that can make up the ideal braai, whether you’re roasting a lamb or throwing a majestic hake over the coals.

Enjoy!