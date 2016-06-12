Small but Perfect: the 35sqm Dream!

This is the first glance that we get of this little gem.

The house is made up of all sorts of precious details, which are very subtle, creating a very relaxing and romantic look and feel.

The face bricks have been painted a simple and elegant white, which goes wonderfully with the shabby chic style that distinguishes this environment.

The lavender colour enhances many of the little details in the living room, kitchen and dining room, while the natural light illuminates the vintage style.

How elegant is this beautiful apartment?