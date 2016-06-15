​The Unbelievable Brick House

From rustic to country, and from modern to classical, brick can be found in any design style. With a range of available colours, and an exceptional texture, it contrasts (or combines) perfectly with materials like glass, steel, or timber.

But don’t see brick as purely a “good-looking” choice with which to construct buildings. Certain countries, like the Netherlands, use brick for more than just a decorative element. Some cities even have laws governing the compulsory use of this material to form part of certain areas’ identity, look, and culture.

Today we set foot in the city of Eindhoven, where architectural firm 2Architecten conjured up a brick house that most definitely grabs (and holds) attention. Displaying a simple and modern form, the house forms a perfect dialogue with its lush surroundings; a fantastic balance in terms of texture, pattern, and colour.

The interiors, however, opt for a more sophisticated look that expresses the homeowners’ love for a glamorous and modern lifestyle.

Shall we begin?