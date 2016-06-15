​The Unbelievable Brick House

From rustic to country, and from modern to classical, brick can be found in any design style. With a range of available colours, and an exceptional texture, it contrasts (or combines) perfectly with materials like glass, steel, or timber.
But don’t see brick as purely a “good-looking” choice with which to construct buildings. Certain countries, like the Netherlands, use brick for more than just a decorative element. Some cities even have laws governing the compulsory use of this material to form part of certain areas’ identity, look, and culture.
Today we set foot in the city of Eindhoven, where architectural firm 2Architecten conjured up a brick house that most definitely grabs (and holds) attention. Displaying a simple and modern form, the house forms a perfect dialogue with its lush surroundings; a fantastic balance in terms of texture, pattern, and colour.
The interiors, however, opt for a more sophisticated look that expresses the homeowners’ love for a glamorous and modern lifestyle.
Shall we begin?
We’re not sure where to look first: at the striking house with its brick facade, or the lush green landscape in which it is located.
While the house presents a stylish and sophisticated look, the garden and lawn (and trees and hedge) opt for a more charming and relaxing vibe, yet both areas have a ‘look at me’ attitude that we just can’t resist.
Looking at the house from the front, you’ll be forgiven for thinking that this is actually an office building or shop. But no, our architects just opted for a very commercial look in terms of their design, ensuring a unique change from your typical suburban residence.
Just see the exceptional face of this front facade, with brick taking centre stage, glass coming in second, and a slight touch of timber adorning the front door.
Corner houses generally have more advantages. In addition to the extra open stretch of land, a corner house has two “front sides” facing the street, meaning there are two opportunities to “make a first impression”, so to speak.
It is clear that our architects opted for two different, yet slightly similar looks for the two street views, with both flaunting a decadent amount of brick, and only a patch of glass surface – more privacy, less open and inviting.
Seen from this angle, we can see that the neighbouring houses also sport a very modern look of rectangle shapes and flat roofs – boosting the look of office buildings even more!
Time to see what the insides have to offer, and all we can say is “wow”.
An open-plan layout makes for a spacious interior, with a kitchen, dining room, and living room sharing the same layout – the latter two, however, are slightly separated by a modern fireplace.
A contrasting theme seems to be at play here on the ground floor, with white walls and grey stone floors presenting a pleasant little balance.
Just scope out those glorious windows and glass sliding doors, ensuring a steadfast link with the lush garden outside.
Similar to the exterior facades, the interior spaces opt for a very straightforward design and layout: clean lines and a ‘less is more’ approach, ensuring no embellishments or superfluous elements. This lends a grand hand in terms of making everything seem more open and spacious, helped along by the clean neutral tones of the colour palette.
Those generous glass panes ensure that the inside spaces, such as the delectable dining room seen here, are visually attached to the spacious terrace and fresh garden outside.
Aiding in the linear design of the home is that fantastic elongated dining table, as well as the stretched LED fixture dangling above it.
The kitchen is most definitely one of the highlights of the interiors. Just scope out that fantastic window that seeps upwards and transforms into a skylight, ensuring a fresh batch of sunshine streaming indoors.
But don’t overlook the stylish furniture: dark wood conjure up a robust set of cabinets, while dark marble ensure a smooth and shiny surface for the island.
Clean and tranquil, yet utterly eye-catching!
All the bedrooms are situated on the upper floor of the house, ensuring a dash more privacy for the residents.
In this bedroom we find the same winning recipe as downstairs: white walls and darker flooring, although carpet replaces tiles for the bedrooms to make for a softer, more inviting atmosphere.
A decadent amount of glass ensures stunning views of the surrounding landscape, although if it’s an afternoon nap you’re after, those darkly shaded Venetian blinds will superbly control the amount of incoming light desired.
In the main bathroom we locate a double vanity fixture, although separated, adorned with the same delectable dark wood. This, together with the charcoal-toned bath mats, ensures some striking touches in the otherwise neutrally light bathroom.
And, of course, thanks to the fantastic window, that pleasant view outside can be enjoyed even while brushing teeth, relaxing in the bath, or taking nature’s call.
Click through to Brick walls with added WOW! for some more stunning and striking brick surfaces.