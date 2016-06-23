Before and After: New Life for a Homely Villa

In today's homify ideabook, we are going to take you to the neighbourhood of Villa Crespo in Buenos Aires to visit a detached home that was renovated in 2007 and given new life in every single room, by the genius Paula Mariasch Architects.
When these experts got their teeth stuck into this incredible before and after project, they needed to accommodate the needs of a couple who didn't have any children.
Thus we will see how the home is spread across two floors, featuring a covered garage, a living room, a dining room, a spacious garden and a kitchen. On the first floor, we will see a guest room and a bathroom, while the second floor is reserved for the master suite with a semi-integrated study.
Now we invite you to explore the following photos and discover how these architects have developed a completely brand new home compared to what it looked like before.
This image shows us the facade and the exterior look and feel of the home before its refurbishment. The general condition of the house is bad, which is why the designers decided to only use the house's perimetre as a skeleton for the new design.
The decision was then to knock down as many interior walls as possible, which were previously used to divide up the space. This would create a more spacious and bright interior, opening up the kitchen, dining room and living room.
The designers did ensure, however, that they emphasised the more private ares of the house. This is why the guest room is isolated to the first floor, while the master bedroom features a very private terrace. We will also be able to explore the study in the home, which has its own unique access.
This picture shows what the home looked like before the renovation, from the back garden of the house.
The outside staircase connected the terrace to the ground floor—a very practical and functional element. This is a great design feature for the architects to work with. Can't you imagine enjoying the terrace and the garden all in one go on a hot summer day?
Also have a look at these: 7 ideas for a perfect terrace.
The back of the house is now almost unrecognisable after the renovation.
It has completely transformed into a modern and trendy facade, with the glass allowing for a seamless transition between the interior and the exterior. This offers the inhabitants far more natural light when they are inside. It also allows them to feel like they are one with nature.
We can also identify the new terrace slab, which rests next to the bedroom and the study. There is also an open corridor, which allows the stairs to reach the upper level.
The space is light and airy, offering the inhabitants the best views of the garden no matter what room they are in!
The previous kitchen was small and isolated from the rest of the home. It was also in a very bad state of disrepair!
The walls are dirty and marked with stains. This can happen in bathrooms and kitchens, where there is a lot of water vapour. This is why good ventilation and lots of light is key to a beautiful home!
The kitchen space has been relocated so that it receives plenty of fresh air and light.
We can see that it has been organised in a linear position, with a long work space allowing for plenty of space for cooking, chopping and preparing. The kitchen also flows into the dining room, making it much larger, more open and bright. Don't you love the soft kitchen lighting that has been installed in the ceiling?
The kitchen furniture is modern and minimalist, without any clutter or chaos in sight. The wooden walls work in perfect harmony with the white counter tops. The wooden paneling brings warmth, texture and colour to the interior design of this environment.
This image shows us the open courtyard in the garden, which is meant to serve as a beautiful, open space for the house. Without much maintenance or care, however, it is dull and dreary.
After the renovation, the courtyard was eliminated, allowing the interior of the home to become that much bigger.
A trendy staircase was also included in the home, connecting the upper level and the bottom level. This allows the bedroom to remain independent form the rest of the home, even though the hall is wide and open.
Stairs, while functional, are always a great design feature in a home. Have a look at these: Wooden staircases that wow.
This is a beautiful, interactive home that still allows for privacy!