Before and After: New Life for a Homely Villa

In today's homify ideabook, we are going to take you to the neighbourhood of Villa Crespo in Buenos Aires to visit a detached home that was renovated in 2007 and given new life in every single room, by the genius Paula Mariasch Architects.

When these experts got their teeth stuck into this incredible before and after project, they needed to accommodate the needs of a couple who didn't have any children.

Thus we will see how the home is spread across two floors, featuring a covered garage, a living room, a dining room, a spacious garden and a kitchen. On the first floor, we will see a guest room and a bathroom, while the second floor is reserved for the master suite with a semi-integrated study.

Now we invite you to explore the following photos and discover how these architects have developed a completely brand new home compared to what it looked like before.