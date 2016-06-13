​Before and After: The Luxurious Loft

Here on homify, we are big fans of attics and loft spaces – they inject some much-needed extra room into a home, which can be used for a range of functions, from storage spaces to creating an extra bedroom.

Today on ‘before and after’, we take a look at an attic space that was in serious need of some TLC before it could accomplish anything. Interior architects Schulz.Rooms, located in Bremen, Germany, took charge of this project.

Let’s see what transpired…