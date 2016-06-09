The perfect multi-generational house

It is a fact of our modern day lifestyle that families are becoming more and more blended. Take, for example, the popular TV show, Modern Family. These types of family structures are the norm nowadays. A family structure that has remained with us over decades and centuries, however, is the multi-generational home, where fathers and mothers move in with their married children, and these have children of their own. This is something prevalent across all cultures, but family bonds is certainly a particular priority for countries such as Japan.

Today we will look at a spectacular modern home in a suburb of Tokyo, especially designed to house several generations of a family under one roof. That being said, the architects have wisely divided the different family spaces according to structural storeys, which we will inspect shortly. Besides this main attraction of accommodating the whole family structure, it is also a beautifully modern and minimalist design that is sure to suit anyone's taste.