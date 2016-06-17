The Home of Eclectic Modern Living

An eclectic design, well that seems like a fantastic idea for any modern home. It’s trendy, sophisticated and will look fabulous in any colour, regardless of your preference, whether neutral or dramatic. The modern home has a different persona to the traditional living space.

It sees a merger of interior spaces as well as a comfortable outdoor area, great for those social occasions. What makes this home so eclectic? Well, the team of architects that designed this space have definitely added their own eye-catching and appealing ideas, let’s take a closer look!