The Home of Eclectic Modern Living

An eclectic design, well that seems like a fantastic idea for any modern home. It’s trendy, sophisticated and will look fabulous in any colour, regardless of your preference, whether neutral or dramatic. The modern home has a different persona to the traditional living space.
It sees a merger of interior spaces as well as a comfortable outdoor area, great for those social occasions. What makes this home so eclectic? Well, the team of architects that designed this space have definitely added their own eye-catching and appealing ideas, let’s take a closer look!
Our first glimpse at this double storey home, shows us the fantastic amount of outdoor space surrounding this residence. The home has an undercover area for the car and is almost shaped like an elongated block. The simple use of colours and greenery makes this home so welcoming, but wait until you get a second look!
This angle shows off some more vertical height to the home. These aspects create a gorgeous and creative home that has some quirky yet eclectic features. It’s a simple design, but definitely brings across the style and unique character of the residents. The garden promises to be a beautiful and relaxing space, once the trees takeover. Imagine having a picnic under a tree on your own property!
The backyard and simple outdoor dining area uses the fantastic amount of space to its potential. Enjoy your coffee and newspaper on your porch or just take in the cool evening air at dusk, this area is versatile and comfortable, creating a social zone for two or ten, with an undercover barbecue area as well. Transform your outdoor space with some family and friends and enjoy a traditional Sunday meal.
These windows are the perfect eclectic addition to this gorgeous home, adding a stylish approach to ventilation and natural sunlight. The windows allow daylight to stream into the top floor of the home, making it cosy and welcoming, while their design is contemporary, much like the rest of this home.
The large interior allows for freedom of movement and breezy flow throughout the home, adding to the comfort and style. The natural sunlight that enters the home from the large and well-placed windows adds to the charm and warmth of the interior, while the ceiling design and lighting promises to make this living room a relaxing space at any time of the day.
We have come to the end of our tour, but let’s take a last look into the upstairs area of
the home, where the spacious bedroom in vintage design awaits our visit. The
windows bring in just enough comfortable lighting and warmth throughout the day
and allow the residents to appreciate the outdoors too. If your bedroom is in
