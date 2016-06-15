The Breathtaking Container Home

A container house is a relatively low cost modern residential idea. It allows a home owner to enjoy stylish and affordable living and is manufactured in a variety of sizes, shapes and colours to suit any homemakers’ preference.

This gorgeous container house is located in the countryside and is surrounded by breathtaking views, idyllic scenery and a modern take on the simple life. The attractive exterior definitely makes for an eye-catching structure, surrounded by greenery and natural beauty. The architects of this designer home have really created something sensational.