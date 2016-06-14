Is your garden in need of a facelift? It’s dull and dreary and definitely not that escape at home that you always wanted? Well breathing new life into your boring old garden may take some time and effort, but the end result will be worth the wait.

Envision all the aspects that you always wanted in your dream garden, be it a barbecue space, an outdoor dining area or even a swimming pool to make those outrageous hot summer days a bit more bearable. This Ideabook is filled with tips and ideas to bring that swimming pool dream to life, with the help from some professional architects.