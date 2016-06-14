Is your garden in need of a facelift? It’s dull and dreary and definitely not that escape at home that you always wanted? Well breathing new life into your boring old garden may take some time and effort, but the end result will be worth the wait.
Envision all the aspects that you always wanted in your dream garden, be it a barbecue space, an outdoor dining area or even a swimming pool to make those outrageous hot summer days a bit more bearable. This Ideabook is filled with tips and ideas to bring that swimming pool dream to life, with the help from some professional architects.
This is the image of the unimaginative garden before the building process began. Space and greenery is definitely not a problem for our design team. The project will create a new dimension to the living quarters of this simple home, allowing the outdoors to be enjoyed just as much as the indoors. You will never believe the transformation of this area once the swimming pool is complete!
This rendered image displays the projected design and layout of this stunning swimming pool in the garden. The pool is set to measure 5m x 3m and will therefore have a complete area of 15 metres squares. In order to make this project possible, the old warehouse had to be demolished in order to gain extra space. The swimming pool will be in the corner of the garden, however it will still be surrounded by some greenery.
Here we see another projected image of what this garden and swimming pool will look like, however this time it is landscape in design. The surrounding greenery and lawn will be a great space to enjoy the sunshine after a morning of swimming. Leisurely relaxation in the backyard just became a planned daily routine.
From this angle we can enjoy the sight of this gorgeous and welcoming swimming pool. The pool is surrounded by stonework and greenery, which adds an island paradise like feature to the space. The grass and plants bring in a fresh design that is simply stunning!
This final image of the garden and swimming pool area shows off the stylish space from another angle. Appreciate the textures of the elegant materials and sophisticated design at any time of the day or night… just light up some of the trendy lanterns to illuminate the poolside space and you have a romantic atmosphere. If you need more pool building details, then the 7 Steps to Build a Pool in your Backyard might just be for you!