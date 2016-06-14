7 Fantastic Façade Improving Ideas

The façade of your home is the first thing that your guests see, and if it is interesting and unique enough it can even attract and catch the eye of passers-by. Houses with smart and well-kept exteriors provide visitors with a glimpse of how much pride the owners or inhabitants take in their living quarters.

A beautiful façade with perfectly painted and maintained windows, frames and doors is just one way to keep your home attractive. This Ideabook compiled by the homify team will provide you with some sensational façade ideas to make your exterior current and contemporary again, regardless of whether your style is vintage or eclectic.