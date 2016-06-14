​The House Of Building Blocks

Suburban living can take on a range of different styles and layouts. From a modest little ground-floor residence to a striking two-storey house (and more), one is spoiled for choice when trading the city’s hustle and bustle for the more quiet neighbourhoods of quality family life.

Today on homify 360° we encounter a family home in a residential area that boasts quite a striking look, both facade- and interior-wise. Looking as if a bunch of gigantic building blocks conjured up a modern house, this residence is the brainchild of Korean architects Woodsun.

Let’s get closer for a more detailed look!