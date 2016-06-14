​The House Of Building Blocks

Suburban living can take on a range of different styles and layouts. From a modest little ground-floor residence to a striking two-storey house (and more), one is spoiled for choice when trading the city’s hustle and bustle for the more quiet neighbourhoods of quality family life.
Today on homify 360° we encounter a family home in a residential area that boasts quite a striking look, both facade- and interior-wise. Looking as if a bunch of gigantic building blocks conjured up a modern house, this residence is the brainchild of Korean architects Woodsun.
Let’s get closer for a more detailed look!
Although definitely of the modern design style, the house flaunts a look that is more charming and inviting than your typical modern construction. Various rectangle-shaped volumes seem to protrude out from each other, enhanced by the fact that some are clad in different colours and materials.
Can anybody else make out a face in this side facade? The two top dark volumes which house windows appear as gigantic friendly eyes, with a slim slit for a mouth welcoming us to this modern creation.
Seeing as the house is located close to the street, the homeowners decided to have the street-side as closed off as possible. This was achieved by opting for very few windows, leaving the glass doors, big windows, and balconies for the other side which faces the lawn and garden areas.
The result, as we can see here, is a very minimalist design with pure concrete and a few narrow windows to ensure just a dash of natural light and an abundance of privacy for the interior spaces.
Now this is a facade more akin to a lively little family. Large glazing and plenty of open spaces make for a very friendly scene, made all the more charming and enticing thanks to those intertwining of block-shaped volumes that make up balconies and terraces.
We love how the soft greens of the garden and landscape flow with the neutral tones of the facade, resulting in a very soft vision for this family home.
Our architects opted to place the house’s main entrance underneath one of the balconies, effectively providing a shaded area shielded from the elements. Warm wood and timber panels make the front entrance stand out most delightfully.
The interiors, like the facade (the garden’s side, at least), feature an open way of living. And since an open plan features different rooms, like the kitchen, living room, and dining area, unique touches had to serve as room separators – in this case, wooden beams.
The majority of the interior colour palette is a soft, neutral touch of colours (dusty timbers, light grey tiles, white walls and ceiling), with select touches of furniture and décor pieces adding some dramatic darks into the mix.
By now you may have noticed the big part that wood plays in this house’s interiors. Literally linking up the floors with the ceiling (via those beams), the timber surfaces add a light and cosy atmosphere, which is most welcome in a family home – or, come to think of it, any home.
In addition, a lot of the furniture also showcases decent carpentry, such as the dining table and chairs, bookcase, TV case, etc.
Don’t you just love this striking and clever design that is happening at the staircase? A bookcase and stairway seem to melt together, forming a third element that is a railing and space divider (with see-through gaps) in one.
Would a few keepsakes and decorative pieces fit nicely into those gaps, or do they look better left empty?
A child’s bedroom is one of the rooms we locate on the first floor, with windows on both side walls to ensure a decent amount of cheery sunshine for the little one.
Although wood also plays a big part in here, it has been toned down considerably, with white concrete taking centre stage.
Taking its cue from the child’s room is the master suite, which also showcases more whites and concrete than browns and timber.
It would seem that the bedrooms take on a very minimalist approach in terms of furniture and décor, instead focusing on the absence of elements rather than the presence. But never mind, as those calm neutrals and open areas do a wonderful job of making the rooms seem more spacious, clean, and welcoming.
If white ceramics mix with light timber, then you’ll have no choice but to get an elegant and timeless space – and that is what we find once we enter the bathroom. Just notice how fantastic those cabinet doors stand out thanks to the wood’s grainy texture and look.