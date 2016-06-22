The Quirky Eclectic Home!

Today's homify 360 looks at how experts JOHO Architecture have created a beautiful home despite the restrictions and the limitations that the architects faced.
The designers wanted to maximise the amount of light that the home received, however with other houses blocking the light on the south of the house, they needed to work with the space available to them. They also wanted to offer the inhabitants views of the beautiful scenery from certain areas in the house. The quality of life inside and outside of the home were equally important.
In this ideabook, we will look at some of these constraints and witness how the designers rose to the occassion, creating a beautiful, quirky and eclectic home!
With a 128 square metre space available, the designers have ensured that this home faces both the north and the south to get the absolute most out of the sunshine and the views. Can you see the different layers and textures they have created?
The designers have ensured that they have placed the most important room in the house, the main room, in a position so that it faces south. This allows the room to get the most sunshine.
The only problem with this is that room facing the south doesn't get the benefit of the beautiful northern views.
The architects have rectified this very easily! They've placed the top level of the home at a different angle to the bottom, giving each room brilliant surrounding views. Don't you love how eclectic this looks?
The entire architectural facade is different and unique, made from different volumes, shapes and sizes. Don't you love the slanting shape of the roof?
When you approach this home as a pedestrian, it looks so textured with the brick facade that gives a three dimensional element to the exterior space. During construction, the house was made from a rare basalt brick, which creates a very rough look and feel throughout. It also features small holes, creating a quirky and unique take on the traditional plain brick house.
Don't you think this exterior creates a very warm, modern and luxurious feel?
In this birds eye view image, we can see how the vertical elements blend together with the height and the lines of the horizontal spaces and the diagonal roof to create a very innovative and extraordinary architectural structure. This is further enhanced by the basalt brick exterior walls.
The dark colour of the roof enhances the lighter colour of the walls, making the home seem grand and inviting.
This is a clean and modern design that stands out from all of the other houses.
The living room overlooks the north.
Through the large windows, we can see the trees and the mountains—how beautiful is this?
The walls and ceilings are finished in a classic white colour, while the floors are finished with a natural wood.
The ceiling has been designed using geometric design elements, which creates a far more sophisticated space. This is further enhanced by the living room lighting, installed in long, thin strips in the ceiling. This is a very artistic and eye-catching design.
The home has been designed with different ceiling heights, which have worked to divide the home into four different sections. As mentioned before, this was done to create spaces that face the north and the south. There are almost several different houses in the one house.
In this part of the house, the height of the ceiling varies greatly but features one very important element: natural light. Even though this section of the house faces the north, it still gets an abundance of natural light. This is a great tip. Have a look at this ideabook on: How to bathe your home in natural light.
As you walk down this corridor, you can see that there is light coming in at all angles. This creates a much lighter and more spacious-looking space. This is a great tip for an effective corridor. It looks modern and trendy.
If we look at the home from this angle, we can see how it's filled with soft and warm lighting, which spills out from the inside. Coming through the gorgeous windows, it makes the home seem bigger and very inviting.
The house is very chic and has accomplished a blend of spaciousness, warmth and luxurious trend.
