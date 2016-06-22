The Quirky Eclectic Home!

Today's homify 360 looks at how experts JOHO Architecture have created a beautiful home despite the restrictions and the limitations that the architects faced.

The designers wanted to maximise the amount of light that the home received, however with other houses blocking the light on the south of the house, they needed to work with the space available to them. They also wanted to offer the inhabitants views of the beautiful scenery from certain areas in the house. The quality of life inside and outside of the home were equally important.

In this ideabook, we will look at some of these constraints and witness how the designers rose to the occassion, creating a beautiful, quirky and eclectic home!